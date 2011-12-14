(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14-
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned 'A' ratings to Mediobanca's
inaugural up to EUR5 billion covered bond program and to its
first issuance under the program.
-- At the same time, we placed the ratings on CreditWatch
negative to reflect the CreditWatch negative placement of
Mediobanca's issuer credit rating.
-- The first issuance is a EUR1.5 billion covered bond with
a four-year soft-bullet maturity, extendible by two years.
-- A pool of Italian residential mortgage loans originated
by CheBanca! secures the covered bond.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A'
credit ratings to Mediobanca SpA's (Mediobanca; A/Watch Neg/A-1)
inaugural Italian covered bond issuance ("obbligazioni bancarie
garantite"; OBG) out of its new covered bond program. At the
same time, we placed our ratings on the covered bond issuance
and on the program on CreditWatch negative (see list below).
The first issuance out of the up to EUR5 billion program is
a EUR1.5 billion Italian legislation-enabled covered bond with a
four-year soft-bullet maturity, extendible by two years. A pool
of Italian residential mortgages originated by CheBanca! SpA
(CheBanca!) secures the bond.
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest
and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final
maturity of the bond.
PROGRAM SUMMARY
Under the terms of the EUR5 billion program, Mediobanca can
issue OBGs that are direct, unsubordinated, unsecured, and
unconditional issuer obligations. A special-purpose entity
(SPE)--Mediobanca Covered Bond S.r.l.--guarantees these
issuances. The SPE is an Art. 7-bis SPE as defined under Italian
Securitization Law. Its sole purpose is to purchase assets and
grant a guarantee on the OBG issued by Mediobanca. If Mediobanca
becomes insolvent, the SPE will continue to make payments on the
OBG as they become due.
CheBanca! has sold to the guarantor through a true legal
sale an initial cover pool of assets, which consists entirely of
Italian residential mortgage loans originated by CheBanca!. A
subordinated loan granted by CheBanca! funds the purchase of the
initial assets. Hedging agreements between the SPE and
Mediobanca cover mismatches between the payments received on the
mortgage loans and payments due under the guarantee on the
covered bonds.
By law, the assets transferred to the SPE are segregated in
favor of the OBG holders, the hedging counterparties, and other
related transaction counterparties of the SPE. The seller
granting the loan to the SPE to finance the purchase of the
assets is subordinated to the above-mentioned entities.
RATING RATIONALE
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered
bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 16, 2009). We have reviewed asset and projected cash flow
information as of Sept. 30, 2011. Under step 1 of our criteria,
we have classified the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM)
risk as "high".
In this ALMM classification, according to our criteria we
assume a constant prepayment rate (CPR) which is based on the
characteristics of the underlying mortgage loans. In this
analysis, we have assumed a weighted-average CPR of 3% for the
pool, based on an assumed 5% CPR on variable-rate mortgages, and
a lower assumed CPR of 2.5% on loans where the inflation rate
caps the increase in monthly payments (see description below).
In our view, the likelihood that these loans would prepay is
lower than for variable-rate mortgage loans. Depending on the
inflation rate, an increase in the interest rate could reduce
scheduled principal payments. We would modify our CPR assumption
based on the current inflation environment, measured using an
average of the previous actual and current year's forecasted
Italian Consumer Price Index (CPI), provided by our economic
research analysts. If the inflation rate increases above 4%, we
would increase our CPR assumption to 5%, in line with the
assumption used for variable-rate mortgages in the cover pool.
If the inflation rate decreases to below 0.5%, we would apply a
CPR assumption of 0.5% on the inflation-linked mortgage loans.
Furthermore, under step 2 of our criteria, we have assigned
a program category of "2". Under step 3 of our criteria, this
results in a maximum potential rating uplift of four notches
above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Mediobanca, or a maximum
achievable rating of 'AA+'.
In step 4, we analyze cash flows to determine the periodic
asset-liability mismatches of a program and then apply market
value stresses to the collateral pool. Where a cash flow
shortfall occurs in our stressed simulations, we assume that
this would be covered by a stressed asset sale. If a program can
liquidate enough assets to meet such mismatches, while leaving
sufficient collateral to service the remaining debt, it can
achieve its maximum potential rating.
Our cash flow modeling takes into account credit and other
structural risks of the assets and program stucture. The assets
in the initial cover pool comprise only Italian residential
mortgage loans. We have applied the assumptions underlying our
criteria relating to the credit analysis of Italian residential
mortgage-backed securities (see "Criteria For Rating Italian
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on July 16,
2002, and "Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian Residential
Mortgage-Backed Securities, published on Jan. 6, 2009). Applying
these criteria, we have calculated a weighted-average
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) of 15.19%, and a weighted-average
loss severity (WALS) of 6.52%.
A particular feature of the initial cover pool is the
inclusion of 82% of Italian variable interest rate mortgage
products where the inflation rate caps increases in monthly
payments. The lender will recalculate on an annual basis the
monthly installments to be paid by the borrower. If interest
rates decrease, the installment amount remains unchanged and the
proportion of each payment allocated to principal increases,
with the loan amortizing ahead of schedule. If interest rates
increase, the inflation rate caps the increase in the monthly
payment. If the interest rate increase exceeds the inflation
rate, the proportion of the monthly payment allocated to
principal decreases, causing the loan to amortize over a longer
period.
The lender will recalculate the projected loan amortization
schedule at each recalculation of the monthly installment. The
loan can be extended for a maximum of typically five or eight
years, depending on the product. If, at the end of this
extension period, the loan has not fully amortized, the borrower
is not required to repay the remaining outstanding balance and
the lender faces a loss on the product.
We have analyzed the detailed characteristics of the loans
included in the initial cover pool, in order to assess the
potential loss on these products resulting from a stressed
evolution of interest rates and inflation. In our cash flow
analysis we have applied our principles of credit ratings
criteria to calculate an assumed haircut on the balance
inflation-linked mortgages, based on the characteristics of each
individual loan (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published
on Feb. 16, 2011).
In our calculation of the assumed loss on each loan, we
consider the current scheduled maturity of the mortgage loan.
The closer a loan's amortization is to extending to the final
maturity, the higher the risk of a loss on the loan. If the
projected maturity date is within five years of the maximum
extension date, we assume a 60% haircut on the current
outstanding balance of the loan. If the projected maturity date
is more than 10 years prior to the maximum extension date, we
assume no haircut. If the projected maturity is between five and
10 years prior to the maximum extension date, we assume a
haircut between 0% and 45%, depending on the three
characteristics listed below:
-- The first characteristic we consider is the seasoning of
the loan. The more seasoned the loan, the lesser the risk of a
loss on the product. If the seasoning of a loan is greater than
10 years, we assume no haircut. If the seasoning of a loan is 10
years or less, we assume a haircut between 0% and 45%, depending
on the interest rate used to calculate the last monthly
installment, and the current inflation environment, as described
below.
-- The interest rate used to calculate the last monthly
installment: The higher the interest rate used to calculate the
last installment, the lower the risk of a further increase in
rates further extending the loan's amortization schedule. If the
interest rate used to calculate the monthly installment at the
last recalculation date is above 6%, we assume no haircut. If
this rate is less than 6%, we assume a haircut between 0% and
45%, depending on the current inflation environment.
-- We measure the current inflation environment as described
above. The higher the current rate of inflation, the lesser the
risk that an increase in rates would extend the amortization
schedule. If the current inflation rate is above 4%, we assume
no haircut. If the current inflation rate is below 0.5%, we
assume a haircut of 30% on loans where the interest rate (as
described above) is above 3%, and 45% on loans where the
interest rate is less than 3%. If the current inflation rate is
between 0.5% and 4%, we assume a haircut of 20% on loans where
the interest rate (as described above) is above 3%, and 30% on
loans where the interest rate is 3% or below. In our current
analysis we have considered the inflation rate to be in this
last bucket.
We used the characteristics listed above to calculate a
haircut assumed on each individual loan. We then calculated a
weighted-average haircut on the cover pool based on the current
outstanding balance. In our analysis we have applied a haircut
of 21.5% on the current outstanding balance of the proportion of
inflation-linked mortgages in the cover pool that do not default
in our stressed simulations. This haircut is an additional
stress to the credit stresses described in our criteria relating
to the credit analysis of Italian residential mortgage-backed
securities (see "Criteria For Rating Italian Residential
Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on July 16, 2002, and
"Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian Residential
Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009).
In step 5, we assign the rating to the covered bond program
by assessing whether the available credit enhancement is equal
to or greater than the target credit enhancement for the maximum
potential rating given in step 3. The rating on the issuer is
the floor to the covered bond rating. To determine the degree to
which a covered bond rating may exceed the ICR, we assign the
first notch of uplift if the available credit enhancement covers
all credit risks related to the default of the cover pool
assets. For any further elevation to the maximum potential
rating, the remaining credit enhancement should be able to cover
the market value risk arising from ongoing asset-liability
mismatch.
For the initial cover pool of approximately EUR1.7 billion
of mortgage assets, and the initial issuance of EUR1.5 billion,
the level of overcollateralization provided is 12.4%. This
overcollateralization is below the level which would be
commensurate with the first notch of uplift above the ICR. We
note that the haircut applied in our analysis to
inflation-linked mortgages (as described above) is an important
factor in this result. The 'A' rating assigned to the covered
bond is equal to the ICR on Mediobanca.