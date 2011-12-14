(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has revised the Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of four Uzbekistan-based state-owned banks - OJSC
Agrobank, Asaka Bank, Microcreditbank and Uzpromstroybank, to
'B-' from 'No Floor'. At the same time, the agency has
maintained Agrobank's ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and
affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the other banks. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The revision of the SRFs follows the improved availability
of macroeconomic and financial data, which has enabled the
agency to assess the credit profile of the Uzbekistan sovereign.
In Fitch's view, the sovereign's ability to provide assistance
is supported by its strong external finances, stable budget
surplus and low levels of government debt. The sovereign's
resources are considerable relative to the size of the national
banking sector, whose liabilities were equal to an estimated 32%
of GDP at end-9M11 and consisted mainly of deposits of domestic
customers and placements by government bodies. According to the
IMF, Uzbekistan's sovereign foreign currency reserves are
forecast to reach USD19.8bn by end-2011, which exceeds external
banking liabilities by an estimated 10x.
At the same time, Fitch's assessmment of the sovereign's
ability to support the banks also takes into account
Uzbekistan's structural weaknesses, low diversification of the
economy and high political risks.
Fitch believes that in most instances, the authorities would
have a high propensity to provide assistance to the
state-controlled banks if required. This view is based on the
close integration of the banks with the state, which is
reflected by the direct and indirect control of majority stakes
in the banks by the authorities, significant volumes of
state-directed and policy lending, and the high proportion of
funding provided by state agencies or state-controlled
companies. At the same time, the agency considers that support
in foreign currency may be provided in a less timely manner in
light of existing convertibility regulations, which constrains
the SRFs at 'B-'. The 'B' Long-term local currency IDRs of the
banks are underpinned by the greater reliability of support in
local currency.
The RWN on Agrobank's ratings continues to reflect Fitch's
concerns about the bank's financial position, which may be
negatively affected by a potential contingent liability
resulting from an ongoing litigation process (see "Fitch Places
OJSC Agrobank on Rating Watch Negative" published 31 October
2011 on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has been informed that a
potential UZS300bn-350bn equity injection for the bank is being
discussed at the government level, and expects to resolve the
RWN after receiving more information about the contingent
liability and following the formal announcement of the
recapitalisation plans.
The rating actions are as follows:
Asaka Bank and Uzpromstroybank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Individual Rating: 'D/E' unaffected
Viability Rating: 'b-' unaffected
Microcreditbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Individual Rating: 'D/E' unaffected
OJSC Agrobank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B-' maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Short-term local currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor';
placed on RWN
Individual Rating: 'D/E' RWN unaffected
Viability Rating: 'b-' RWN unaffected