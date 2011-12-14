Dec 14- The relatively high conversion trigger that the
European Banking Authority has stipulated for contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos) make the instruments more like equity,
and therefore a potentially stronger form of capital. At the
same time, a higher trigger for conversion is also likely to
make the bonds less appealing to investors, says Fitch Ratings.
The EBA last week published a term sheet for CoCos that
would count towards its temporary 9% core Tier 1 capital
requirement for European banks. CoCos are bonds that
automatically convert into common equity in specific
circumstances - for CoCos issued under the EBA's requirements,
this would be when a bank's core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
We believe this 7% trigger makes the CoCos more like equity,
and therefore a potentially stronger form of capital, than
similar debt that converts at a lower trigger point. More
equity-like features mean a hybrid security is more likely to
contribute to the ongoing viability of a bank and can increase
the equity credit that Fitch assigns to hybrid securities when
assessing a bank's capital structure.
However the 7% trigger also may make the CoCos less
attractive to investors because if a bank's capital level begins
to fall then there will only be a small cushion before the CoCos
are forced to convert. Conversely, the price at which investors
might be willing to buy CoCos issued under the EBA plan may not
be attractive to banks wanting to issue debt.
In particular, that narrow buffer means those banks that
would benefit most from issuing CoCos are the least likely to be
able to do so. The banks that have so far sold CoCos or similar
debt have generally been among the highest rated, including
Credit Suisse and Rabobank. Lloyds was also able to
raise capital in 2009 by swapping existing debt for new CoCos.
Other elements of the EBA's term sheet for CoCos also make
the debt more equity-like, including a requirement that banks
would have full discretion to cancel coupon payments at any
time. The relatively short-time frame, which requires banks to
submit a plan to their regulator by January 20 and to have
raised the capital by the end of June, may also put banks off as
funding markets remain disrupted.