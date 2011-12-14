(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has downgraded International Bank of
Azerbaijan's (IBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' and Support Rating to '3' from '2'. The
Support Rating Floor has been revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. All
ratings have been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The downgrades reflect further delays with IBA's
recapitalisation, and that continued non-compliance with
regulatory capital ratios has forced the bank to seek waivers
from creditors in respect of covenant breaches. In Fitch's view,
the absence of timely capital support over a prolonged period of
time means that it is no longer appropriate for the bank's
ratings to be at investment grade level.
At the same time, Fitch's base case expectation remains that
the Azerbaijan authorities will ultimately provide necessary
support to IBA, and the 'BB+' Long-term IDR continues to reflect
a relatively high likelihood of assistance from the Azerbaijan
sovereign ('BBB-'/Positive). However, the RWN on the ratings
reflects the significant risk of a another downgrade if there is
a further delay with the recapitalisation, particularly if this
extends beyond the current waiver period granted by creditors
and results in an acceleration of the bank's debt.
IBA has been in breach of minimum capital adequacy
requirements since the beginning of 2010, but the Azerbaijan
authorities have only recently formulated plans to recapitalise
the bank. Furthermore, Fitch understands that capital will be
replenished in the first instance only by subordinated debt,
which will be classified as Tier 1 capital for regulatory
purposes, but provides less financial flexibility and
loss-absorption capacity than equity. Fitch has been informed
that the authorities also plan to inject equity into the bank,
but this will be an incremental process and will depend on
minority shareholders being able to contribute on a pro rata
basis.
Fitch has also been informed that the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) has now committed to provide subordinated debt
to IBA by end-2011, although previously this was scheduled to
take place by end-October 2011. If the facility is not provided
by 15 January 2012, then Fitch understands that the waiver
granted by creditors will lose force and lenders would once more
be able to accelerate funding equal to about 8% of the bank's
liabilities. Even if the facility is provided, by itself it is
unlikely to be sufficient to bring the bank's Basel capital
ratios into line with covenanted levels; meaning a further
covenant breach is likely when the bank's end-2011 IFRS accounts
are published.
IBA's support-driven ratings continue to factor in the
bank's dominant market shares and systemic importance, its part
policy role, and its relatively small size compared to the
sovereign's available resources. However, the recapitalisation
delays, the large (49.8%) minority non-government ownership of
IBA - which, in Fitch's view, could be a factor contributing to
delays with equity injections - and the potential privatisation
of the bank limit the extent to which support is factored into
the ratings.
Fitch will likely affirm the bank's IDRs if the Azerbaijan
authorities complete the planned recapitalisation of the bank.
However, IBA could be downgraded further if there are further
delays with implementation of these plans, in particular if they
result in debt acceleration.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from
'F3'; maintained on RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'; maintained on
RWN
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
maintained on RWN
Viability Rating: 'cc' maintained on RWN
Individual Rating: 'E'; maintained on RWN