Dec 14- Fitch Ratings says that the recently agreed extra support for Thomas Cook Group Plc (TCG) from banks will provide much needed financing headroom for the company during its seasonal low period of cash in the business in December 2011. Attention will move now towards the business and financial strategic review given the challenging economic and consumer outlook for 2012.

As at September 2011, the trading performance (GBP304m) and net debt at GBP890m were broadly in line with Fitch's expectation but the recent Q112 trading performance shows deterioration in bookings in Western Europe, notably in France and in the UK (mainstream activity), reflecting intense price competition among tour operators and online travel agents but also consumers' changing behaviour. Therefore, the company is currently reducing airline capacity in these regions and implementing a turnaround plan for its UK business (planning to close 200 retail shops). Bookings for the summer season are currently positive.

"In Fitch's view, Thomas Cook faces significant headwinds, with the continued unrest in North Africa and the Middle East but also uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis. The group needs to address effectively and rapidly to turnaround its UK mainstream activity," says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate team.

Fitch placed TCG's IDR and senior unsecured 'BB-' ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 22 November 2011 when the company announced that it was seeking additional banks support to shore up its liquidity buffer during the low seasonal cash point. The new GBP200m short-term bank facility maturing in April 2013 and the financial covenant amendments, as agreed on 25 November, will give the company time to complete the new business and financial review by the end of February 2012.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN by mid-January 2012 with a focus on the group's initiatives to improve revenue growth and reduce its cost base notably in the UK and any associated exceptional and restructuring cash costs that would help TCG to trade throughout 2012 if the eurozone debt crisis remains unresolved.

After discussions with management on the desired cash cushion, given the higher business risk profile than initially anticipated, Fitch continues to consider TCG has the features of a 'B' category credit, namely a limited margin of safety given the deterioration in the business and economic environment, and relatively high execution risks in tackling its balance sheet issues while addressing the increasing online competition. Resolution of the RWN could consequently result in a downgrade of at least one, and possibly two notches. The announced GBP573m of exceptional costs include GBP428m of assets write-off and goodwill impairments that will not impact the group's credit profile. Exceptional cash costs amounted to GBP90m as at September 2011.

The agency recognises TCG's strong market position as one of the leading travel groups in Europe and its geographic diversification and scale, which gives it high bargaining power with its suppliers and hoteliers. Fitch views positively the group's initiatives in terms of capex limitation, dividends cut back and other cash preservation measures such as assets disposals. The group announced on 13 December that it has reached an agreement to sell its interest in Hoteles Y Clubs De Vacaciones S.A. (HCV) for a total amount of about GBP81m.

The agency does not rule out some form of equity injection in the medium term to enable the group to accelerate its deleveraging commitment. However, Fitch considers that a rights issue entails high levels of market risk in the current environment.