Dec 14- Fitch Ratings says that the recently agreed extra support for Thomas Cook Group Plc
(TCG) from banks will provide much needed financing headroom for the company during its
seasonal low period of cash in the business in December 2011. Attention will move now towards
the business and financial strategic review given the challenging economic and consumer outlook
for 2012.
As at September 2011, the trading performance (GBP304m) and net debt at GBP890m
were broadly in line with Fitch's expectation but the recent Q112 trading
performance shows deterioration in bookings in Western Europe, notably in France
and in the UK (mainstream activity), reflecting intense price competition among
tour operators and online travel agents but also consumers' changing behaviour.
Therefore, the company is currently reducing airline capacity in these regions
and implementing a turnaround plan for its UK business (planning to close 200
retail shops). Bookings for the summer season are currently positive.
"In Fitch's view, Thomas Cook faces significant headwinds, with the continued
unrest in North Africa and the Middle East but also uncertainty surrounding the
resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis. The group needs to address
effectively and rapidly to turnaround its UK mainstream activity," says Johnny
Da Silva, Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate team.
Fitch placed TCG's IDR and senior unsecured 'BB-' ratings on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on 22 November 2011 when the company announced that it was
seeking additional banks support to shore up its liquidity buffer during the low
seasonal cash point. The new GBP200m short-term bank facility maturing in April
2013 and the financial covenant amendments, as agreed on 25 November, will give
the company time to complete the new business and financial review by the end of
February 2012.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN by mid-January 2012 with a focus on the group's
initiatives to improve revenue growth and reduce its cost base notably in the UK
and any associated exceptional and restructuring cash costs that would help TCG
to trade throughout 2012 if the eurozone debt crisis remains unresolved.
After discussions with management on the desired cash cushion, given the higher
business risk profile than initially anticipated, Fitch continues to consider
TCG has the features of a 'B' category credit, namely a limited margin of safety
given the deterioration in the business and economic environment, and relatively
high execution risks in tackling its balance sheet issues while addressing the
increasing online competition. Resolution of the RWN could consequently result
in a downgrade of at least one, and possibly two notches. The announced GBP573m
of exceptional costs include GBP428m of assets write-off and goodwill
impairments that will not impact the group's credit profile. Exceptional cash
costs amounted to GBP90m as at September 2011.
The agency recognises TCG's strong market position as one of the leading travel
groups in Europe and its geographic diversification and scale, which gives it
high bargaining power with its suppliers and hoteliers. Fitch views positively
the group's initiatives in terms of capex limitation, dividends cut back and
other cash preservation measures such as assets disposals. The group announced
on 13 December that it has reached an agreement to sell its interest in Hoteles
Y Clubs De Vacaciones S.A. (HCV) for a total amount of about GBP81m.
The agency does not rule out some form of equity injection in the medium term to
enable the group to accelerate its deleveraging commitment. However, Fitch
considers that a rights issue entails high levels of market risk in the current
environment.