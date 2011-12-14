(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings gives explicit credit to only three EU non-financial corporates for the support provided by states. This should make Fitch's corporate ratings more resilient in the case of further negative rating actions on EU sovereigns than they would otherwise have been.

We believe that European state aid rules impose a barrier to governments which wish to directly assist their state-owned enterprises. While not insurmountable, potential measures are rarely explicit enough to enable Fitch to either equalise the corporate's rating with the state or justify notching-up from the corporate's standalone rating.

We assess the linkage between states and state-owned companies using our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology (see related research). Where the parent is stronger, we consider its ability and willingness to support the subsidiary and if appropriate reflect this in the company's rating either by notching it up from its standalone rating or, where links are strongest, notching down from or even equalising with the sovereign rating.

In assessing the likelihood of support, we consider the legal, operational and strategic ties between the state and the entity. Legally, a high ownership stake is helpful, but more important is an explicit commitment to support the entity, preferably supported by a legally-binding guarantee of the entity's debt - an increasingly rare occurrence.

When states are under severe budgetary pressure, one of the easiest ways to raise funds is privatisation - for example Portugal's still incomplete sale of its 21% stake in EDP . Ownership now, therefore, does not mean ownership or support when it may be most needed.

The assessment of strategic and operational ties includes the importance of the entity and its sector to the state. We would expect a national oil company to have strong ties with and support from the government of an oil-dominated economy. A retail chain in the same country is less likely to receive support.

The only corporates in Europe where state support is factored in explicitly in the ratings are Deutsche Bahn ('AA'/Stable), and the Italian utilities Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque SpA ('AA'/Negative) and Acquedotto Pugliese ('BBB-'/RWN). In all three cases, our research discloses the level of enhancement from the standalone rating.

Monopoly infrastructure provider Deutsche Bahn receives a three-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'A', reflecting the tangible support it receives from its sole shareholder, the German state ('AAA'/Stable). The Italian companies, both small regional utilities, receive an uplift due to their ownership by, and the direct support they receive from, local authorities.

While we place little reliance on state ownership, geography can be a different matter. In the eurozone the ratings of companies, if their business is domestically-focused, can be capped by a sovereign rating which falls below 'BBB-', despite the eurozone's 'AAA' country ceiling. For more on this see "Eurozone Sovereign Pressure and Corporates - Sovereign Deterioration Accelerates in the Periphery", dated 5 April 2011.