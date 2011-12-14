(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings gives explicit credit to only three EU
non-financial corporates for the support provided by states.
This should make Fitch's corporate ratings more resilient in the
case of further negative rating actions on EU sovereigns than
they would otherwise have been.
We believe that European state aid rules impose a barrier to
governments which wish to directly assist their state-owned
enterprises. While not insurmountable, potential measures are
rarely explicit enough to enable Fitch to either equalise the
corporate's rating with the state or justify notching-up from
the corporate's standalone rating.
We assess the linkage between states and state-owned
companies using our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
methodology (see related research). Where the parent is
stronger, we consider its ability and willingness to support the
subsidiary and if appropriate reflect this in the company's
rating either by notching it up from its standalone rating or,
where links are strongest, notching down from or even equalising
with the sovereign rating.
In assessing the likelihood of support, we consider the
legal, operational and strategic ties between the state and the
entity. Legally, a high ownership stake is helpful, but more
important is an explicit commitment to support the entity,
preferably supported by a legally-binding guarantee of the
entity's debt - an increasingly rare occurrence.
When states are under severe budgetary pressure, one of the
easiest ways to raise funds is privatisation - for example
Portugal's still incomplete sale of its 21% stake in EDP
. Ownership now, therefore, does not mean ownership or
support when it may be most needed.
The assessment of strategic and operational ties includes
the importance of the entity and its sector to the state. We
would expect a national oil company to have strong ties with and
support from the government of an oil-dominated economy. A
retail chain in the same country is less likely to receive
support.
The only corporates in Europe where state support is
factored in explicitly in the ratings are Deutsche Bahn
('AA'/Stable), and the Italian utilities Compagnia Valdostana
delle Acque SpA ('AA'/Negative) and Acquedotto Pugliese
('BBB-'/RWN). In all three cases, our research
discloses the level of enhancement from the standalone rating.
Monopoly infrastructure provider Deutsche Bahn receives a
three-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'A', reflecting
the tangible support it receives from its sole shareholder, the
German state ('AAA'/Stable). The Italian companies, both small
regional utilities, receive an uplift due to their ownership by,
and the direct support they receive from, local authorities.
While we place little reliance on state ownership, geography
can be a different matter. In the eurozone the ratings of
companies, if their business is domestically-focused, can be
capped by a sovereign rating which falls below 'BBB-', despite
the eurozone's 'AAA' country ceiling. For more on this see
"Eurozone Sovereign Pressure and Corporates - Sovereign
Deterioration Accelerates in the Periphery", dated 5 April 2011.