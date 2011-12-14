(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Standard & Poor's Rating Services has lowered its
rating on Indiana Bond Bank's 2008B junior waterworks bonds,
issued for Carmel, Ind., to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is
stable.
"The downgrade reflects our view of the water utility's low
liquidity levels and adequate coverage of annual debt service,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Corey Friedman.
The rating reflects our view of the following factors:
-- Participation in the Indianapolis economic base;
-- Very strong income levels; and
-- Regionally competitive water rates, even with additional
rate increases planned.
In our opinion, the following factors constrain the rating:
-- Adequate coverage of annual debt service for senior and
subordinate debt, with reliance on connection fees; and
-- Moderately high debt-to-plant ratios, with additional
debt planned.
Carmel's waterworks system serves an estimated 27,377 users
in Hamilton County, 15 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. The
large amount of growth in the county has a substantial effect on
the system's customer base, which has increased about 1.5% from
2009-2011. The system is very diverse, in our view, with the 10
leading users accounting for just 4% of 2010 system revenues.
Unemployment levels in the city have typically been below
average, at 6.6% in 2010 and at 6.1% in October 2011. The system
is typically operating at 25% of its treatment capacity. The
city's system is a distribution system, with Indianapolis
providing water treatment.
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation
that Carmel will make timely rate increases to help stabilize
the system's financial position, especially given the city has
additional capital plans, mostly funded by additional debt. The
rating could face further stress if the utility were to see its
financial position weaken beyond its already thin coverage and
low liquidity levels. We believe upward rating movement is
limited during the two-year outlook period.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria For
Rating Water, Sewer, And Drainage Utility Revenue Bonds, Sept.
15, 2008
-- USPF Criteria: Key Water And Sewer Utility Credit Ratio
Ranges, Sept.15, 2008