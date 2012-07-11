Rationale
The outlook revision follows Mondi's agreement to acquire Germany-based
flexible film and packaging manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia).
The outlook revision reflects our assumption that Mondi will complete the
debt-funded acquisition of Nordenia as planned, and that Mondi's credit
metrics will weaken as a result, with negative discretionary cash flow
generation in 2012. Consequently, rating upside appears remote at this stage.
Mondi will pay EUR240 million for over 93% of Nordenia, which it will fund with
a new EUR250 million bridge loan. In addition, Mondi will take on EUR398 million
of Nordenia's debt, including Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured notes
due 2017, revolving credit facility (RCF) debt, trade receivables factoring
facilities, and pension liabilities. Nordenia has been majority controlled by
Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (Oaktree; A-/Stable/A-2)
since 2006. While Mondi and Oaktree have signed a sale and purchase agreement,
we note that the transaction will have to pass certain regulatory checks
before it is completed.
In our base-case credit scenario, we assume further weakening in Mondi's
operating environment in the second half of 2012, due to renewed macroeconomic
constraints. We forecast that softer demand and prices will weaken market
conditions. As a consequence, we forecast that Mondi's Standard &
Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will fall to about 15% as of Dec. 31, 2012, down
from a peak of 16% in 2011.
Nevertheless, we believe that Mondi's financial performance will remain
comfortably within our guidelines for the 'BBB-' rating over the near to
medium term, absent further debt-funded acquisitions. We forecast pro forma
(including a full-year contribution from Nordenia) Standard & Poor's-adjusted
debt to EBITDA of about 2.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012, a significant increase from
a low of 1.4x in 2011. Furthermore, we note that Mondi's improved performance
in 2011 provided the group with a cushion to withstand weakening operating
conditions in 2012, due to industry cyclicality, macroeconomic pressure, and
input cost inflation.
The rating on Mondi reflects our view of Mondi's "satisfactory" business risk
profile, underpinned by its low cost position, with a well-invested asset
base, a leading position in emerging markets, and meaningful geographic and
end-market diversity. The consolidated Mondi group's business risk profile
will be somewhat strengthened following the Nordenia acquisition, in our view.
This is because the acquisition will broaden the consolidated group's product
offering in the plastic packaging market.
The rating also reflects Mondi's "intermediate" financial risk profile,
"adequate" liquidity profile, supportive financial policies, and improved
operating and financial performance. These factors are balanced by medium-term
risk factors, particularly Mondi's exposure to the competitive and cyclical
paper and packaging markets.
We note Mondi's commitment to manage dividends, investments, and acquisitions
at levels that do not put its investment-grade rating at risk. Accordingly, we
believe that Mondi will seek to maintain its operating and financial
performance, on a sustainable basis, at levels we consider commensurate with
an investment-grade rating, even in a scenario of economic weakness in its
main markets of Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, and South Africa.
Liquidity
We assess Mondi's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that
the group's liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months. We anticipate that the group will maintain positive liquidity
sources even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
As of June 30, 2012, we understand that sources of liquidity include:
-- More than EUR550 million in undrawn committed credit facilities and cash
on balance sheet. We further understand that Mondi has now refinanced a large
part of its 12-month bilateral South African facilities (of more than EUR100
million).
-- Our forecast of funds from operations (FFO) of more than EUR800 million
in the 12 months to June 30, 2013.
Furthermore, Mondi has now signed a new EUR250 million bridge loan, with which
Mondi will fund the acquisition of Nordenia. Mondi will also take on EUR398
million of Nordenia's debt, including Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured
notes due 2017, RCF debt, trade receivables factoring facilities, and pension
liabilities.
We forecast that major uses of liquidity in the 12 months to June 30, 2013,
will include capital expenditure in the range of EUR350 million-EUR400 million,
EUR240 million to acquire Nordenia, about EUR125 million of debt maturities,
dividends (in line with the group's stated policy of 2x-3x coverage), and a
working capital outflow.
Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes are subject to
change-of-control provisions that will be triggered should Mondi complete the
acquisition as planned. If noteholders choose to exercise the change of
control, this could absorb current headroom under its undrawn committed credit
facilities.
Mondi's bank facilities contain financial maintenance covenants, including a
ratio of net debt to EBITDA of no more than 3.5x. We believe that Mondi will
be able to maintain significant covenant headroom over the near to medium term.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Mondi will be able to sustain credit
metrics commensurate with our current rating, despite weakening operating
conditions in Mondi's main markets.
We assume that the debt-funded acquisition of Nordenia will complete as
planned, and that Mondi's credit metrics will weaken as a result, with
negative discretionary cash flow generation in 2012. Consequently, rating
upside now appears remote over the next 18 months.
Rating downside, albeit remote as long as the company follows its stated
financial policy, would likely arise through a significant deterioration in
the paper markets or further material debt-funded acquisitions.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Mondi Group
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--
Mondi Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB-
*Guaranteed by Mondi Group.