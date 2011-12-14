Dec 14- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is requesting comments on its proposed methodology for rating obligations secured by future U.S. federal cash flows. The proposed criteria are intended to help market participants better understand our approach to reviewing transactions where pledged federal cash flows are derived from the U.S. government or U.S. government-related entities.

Our proposal and the specific requests we are making are outlined in the article, "U.S. Federal Future Flow Securitization Methodology", published today.

Federal cash flows support various obligations issued in the capital markets. These obligations are neither debt of the U.S. government or U.S. government-related entities. The receipt of such monies depends on statutory formulas or the local fulfillment of program or project requirements. These cash flows support a range of securities, including those issued for the General Services Administration and other federal leases, various Veterans Administration projects, federal highway grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds, military housing bonds, and bonds secured by federal impact aid, among others.

The proposed criteria provide a consistent framework for determining the maximum possible rating that various types of federal revenue securitizations may obtain.

RESPONSE DEADLINE

All interested market participants are encouraged to submit written comments only on these proposed criteria by Jan. 17, 2012. Please send your comments to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. Once the comment period is over, we will review the comments and publish the updated criteria.

