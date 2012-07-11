(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Nordenia International AG ------------------------------ 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Packing and
crating
Mult. CUSIP6: 65557W
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR280 mil 9.75% senior second priority nts
due 07/15/2017 B/WatchP 28-Jun-2010