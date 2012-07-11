At the same time, we placed our 'B' issue rating on Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes due 2017 on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement by South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi; BBB-/Stable/--) that it has agreed to acquire Nordenia. Mondi will pay EUR240 million for over 93% of Nordenia. Nordenia has been majority controlled by Los Angeles-based investment management company Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (Oaktree; A-/Stable/A-2) since 2006.

In accordance with our corporate criteria on rating parents and their subsidiaries, we would likely raise our long-term corporate credit rating on Nordenia following its acquisition by Mondi, because we assess Mondi as having stronger credit quality than Nordenia. This could result in a multi-notch upgrade of Nordenia.

While Mondi and Oaktree have signed a sale and purchase agreement, we note that the transaction will have to pass certain regulatory checks before it is completed.

The ratings on Nordenia reflect our view of the group's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile.

In our opinion, the key ratings constraints for Nordenia include an aggressive financial policy; exposure to volatile raw material prices; and significant customer and production capacity concentration. We view these constraints as being partly offset by Nordenia's leading positions in niche markets, established long-term customer relationships, and a strong record of passing on input cost increases.

Liquidity

We assess Nordenia's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that Nordenia's liquidity sources will exceed its cash uses by less than 1.2x over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013.

We forecast liquidity sources to include funds from operations of about EUR60 million in the 12 months to June 30, 2013. We forecast uses of liquidity in the same period to include capital expenditure in the range of EUR30 million-EUR35 million, and a small working capital outflow. Furthermore, debt maturities may include the group's EUR100 million revolving credit facility (RCF; drawn by EUR41 million on March 31, 2012), which expires on June 30, 2013.

The EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes are subject to change-of-control provisions that will be triggered should Mondi complete the acquisition as planned. We factor this into our liquidity analysis on Mondi and Nordenia, and will monitor the situation if the notes are called.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes due 2017 is 'B', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The issue rating is on CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on this debt is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for senior lenders in the event of a payment default, although coverage is at the high end of this range.

The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood of us raising the issue rating on the EUR280 million notes if the acquisition is successful. However, the issue rating will probably remain one notch below the corporate credit rating. We await confirmation of the consolidated debt structure following the transaction to finalize our analysis.

Nordenia's RCF is unsecured and has the same guarantor group as the senior unsecured second-priority notes. However, according to the intercreditor agreement, the RCF has the first claim at the point of enforcement. The guarantor group comprises subsidiaries accounting for 80% of Nordenia's sales and EBITDA.

We value Nordenia as a going concern, which reflects our view of the company's strategic relationships with blue-chip companies. We estimate Nordenia's stressed enterprise value at our simulated point of default in 2013 to be about EUR300 million.

To calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We assess Nordenia's business risk profile as "fair" and believe that a default would most likely be triggered by a combination of a loss of market share and margin contraction due to greater competition and high raw material costs. This is possible because of the fragmented and competitive nature of the industry in which the group operates. The aforementioned scenario could cause the group to default on its obligations. Assuming stressed EBITDA of EUR60 million and a stressed multiple of 5x EBITDA, we arrive at a stressed enterprise value at default of about EUR300 million.

We deduct from the stressed enterprise value about EUR105 million of priority claims, consisting principally of a factoring facility, enforcement costs, and finance leases. Contractually senior RCF claims rank prior to the EUR280 million notes. We consider a EUR10 million bank facility to rank pari passu with the EUR280 million notes, resulting in modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects for the noteholders.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on completion of the acquisition. We will seek to understand the integration and operational implications of the transaction, as well as the liquidity and funding of the consolidated group.

We anticipate that, in the event of a successful acquisition, we would raise our long-term corporate credit rating on Nordenia. At the same time, we could raise our issue rating on the EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes accordingly.

In contrast, we could remove the ratings from CreditWatch if Mondi does not complete the acquisition.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Nordenia International AG

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured Debt B/Watch Pos B

Recovery Rating 5 5