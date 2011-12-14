(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14-
-- Russia's Atomic Energy Power Corp. has prepared its first
set of consolidated audited accounts under IFRS for 2010.
-- In our view, this improves transparency and reduces
information risk.
-- We are reassessing our stand-alone credit profile
assessment of the company to 'bb' and our long-term rating to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the
sovereign rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
long-term issuer credit rating on Russian state-owned Atomic
Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The 'A-3' short-term rating and the 'ruAAA' Russia national
scale rating were affirmed. The outlook is stable.
The rating action reflects our view that AtomEnergoProm's
issuance of a first set of audited financial statements under
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has improved
the company's transparency and reduced information risk.
Nevertheless, we still view the company's transparency as only
modest, given its size, short track record as a separate entity,
and still evolving corporate structure.
We now assess AtomEnergoProm's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) as 'bb' based on our view of its "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The
rating reflects our expectations of a "very high" likelihood of
timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Russian
government in the event of financial distress.
In addition, we consider that the company benefits from a
vertically integrated business model and a secure monopoly over
the civil nuclear segment in the Russian Federation (foreign
currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia
national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and
100% subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
(Rosatom; not rated).
The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on
the Russian Federation as well as our expectations that the
Russian government will continue to provide substantial ongoing
support to AtomEnergoProm. Furthermore, we do not expect to see
any changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would
alter our expectations of a "very high" probability of
government support, either presently or over the medium term.
We could raise the rating following a positive rating action
on the sovereign, and if AtomEnergoProm also implemented
moderate financial policies in over longer run, achieving
adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, and provided that maturity
and liquidity profiles remain adequate.
If AtomEnergoProm's liquidity position deteriorates to below
"adequate", according to our criteria, or if it accumulates debt
more aggressively than we currently expect, we could lower the
SACP, which in turn could lead us to lower the rating. A change
in our view of the expectations of extraordinary government
support for AtomEnergoProm--including but not limited to
decisions that diminish the company's importance and role for
the government--could also put downward pressure on the ratings.
A negative rating action on the sovereign would likely result in
a similar action on AtomEnergoProm, provided that our assessment
of SACP is unchanged.
