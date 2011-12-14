(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14-

-- Russia's Atomic Energy Power Corp. has prepared its first set of consolidated audited accounts under IFRS for 2010.

-- In our view, this improves transparency and reduces information risk.

-- We are reassessing our stand-alone credit profile assessment of the company to 'bb' and our long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Russian state-owned Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The 'A-3' short-term rating and the 'ruAAA' Russia national scale rating were affirmed. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects our view that AtomEnergoProm's issuance of a first set of audited financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has improved the company's transparency and reduced information risk. Nevertheless, we still view the company's transparency as only modest, given its size, short track record as a separate entity, and still evolving corporate structure.

We now assess AtomEnergoProm's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bb' based on our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The rating reflects our expectations of a "very high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Russian government in the event of financial distress.

In addition, we consider that the company benefits from a vertically integrated business model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and 100% subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom; not rated).

The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian Federation as well as our expectations that the Russian government will continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm. Furthermore, we do not expect to see any changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would alter our expectations of a "very high" probability of government support, either presently or over the medium term.

We could raise the rating following a positive rating action on the sovereign, and if AtomEnergoProm also implemented moderate financial policies in over longer run, achieving adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, and provided that maturity and liquidity profiles remain adequate.

If AtomEnergoProm's liquidity position deteriorates to below "adequate", according to our criteria, or if it accumulates debt more aggressively than we currently expect, we could lower the SACP, which in turn could lead us to lower the rating. A change in our view of the expectations of extraordinary government support for AtomEnergoProm--including but not limited to decisions that diminish the company's importance and role for the government--could also put downward pressure on the ratings. A negative rating action on the sovereign would likely result in a similar action on AtomEnergoProm, provided that our assessment of SACP is unchanged.

