July 11 - Standard & Poor's responds to frequently asked questions from investors and market
participants in its article "Understanding S&P's Recent Rating Actions On Tunisia And Tunisian
Banks," published today.
The credit FAQ follows our recent lowering of the long- and short-term foreign
currency and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of
Tunisia. The long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings are now
'BB/B' with a stable outlook.
Shortly after the sovereign downgrade, we also lowered our counterparty credit
ratings on the following Tunisia-based banks:
-- Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB; BB/Stable/B)
-- Banque de l'Habitat (BH; BB-/Stable/B)
-- Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK; BB/Stable/--)
-- Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats (BTE; B+/Stable/B)
-- Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB; unsolicited Bpi/--/--)
In the credit FAQ, we aim to answer the questions below:
-- Why did Standard & Poor's lower its sovereign ratings on Tunisia?
-- How does Tunisia compare with other 'BB' rated sovereigns?
-- Why did Standard & Poor's lower its ratings on Tunisian banks?
-- What is a credit rating and what type of credit ratings do you assign?
-- Could you provide more detail on how Standard & Poor's assesses
banking systems?
-- How do you assess the external support for rated Tunisian banks?
-- What's behind Standard & Poor's stable outlooks on Tunisian banks?