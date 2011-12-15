(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and LC senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed
Sharp's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.
"Increasing competition and weakness in the market for TVs are likely to result
in EBIT margins for the financial year ending March 2012 of 2%-3% at best," says
Nitin Soni, Associate Director, Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecom, Media and
Technology rating team. This compares with Sharp's historical average of above
5% prior to FY09, and below the average 6% for 'BBB' category technology
companies rated by Fitch.
Fitch also expects Sharp's FY12 revenue to decline by high-single-digit
percentage points due to demand slowdown in overseas markets, especially in the
US and Europe. During H1 FY12, Sharp's revenue and EBIT declined 13% and 23%
respectively, with EBIT margin at 2.6%.
Fitch notes the low profitability in Sharp's audio-visual and communication
(AVC) and LCD divisions, especially for large size panels, which is due to
rapidly falling average selling price as a result of intense competition. The
company's performance will be further affected by its unprofitable solar
business and difficulties in turning around its LCD and TV businesses. Sharp
currently faces a challenge to achieve its 6.6 million LCD TV unit shipment
target in H2 FY12 of which about 1 million are large TVs (60-inch and above).
Fitch believes there are significant risks in Sharp's strategy of promoting
sales of large TVs in the US and China given weak demand in these markets.
However, the company's plan to convert its Kameyama plant into production
facilities for small-to-medium size panels - which remain profitable in contrast
to large size panels - for smartphones and tablets may enable the company to
improve this segment's profitability.
A further negative rating action may result from a steep deterioration in the
profitability of Sharp's AVC equipment and LCD panel segments leading to an
overall negative EBIT margin and/or negative free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Fitch may also consider a negative action if funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage rises above 3.5x.
Conversely, a positive rating action may result from improvement in the
operating EBIT margins in its AVC equipment and LCD panel segments leading to an
overall EBIT margin above 4%; from positive FCF generation; and from FFO
adjusted leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis.