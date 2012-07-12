July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of HyundaiCard Funding II Limited due 2015. The transaction is a securitisation of credit card receivables in South Korea, and is originated by Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). The rating action is as follows:

USD400m loan due 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects stable performance of the transaction's underlying assets, with low delinquencies and defaults and high payment rates since closing in January 2011. There is also sufficient credit enhancement to withstand potential asset deterioration. Therefore, while delinquencies and defaults are expected to increase over the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea, they are not expected to impact the rating of this transaction.

According to the May 2012 servicer report, the three-month average delinquency ratio was 0.33%, well below the transaction trigger of 3% and the three-month average annualised default rate was 1.57%, versus the transaction trigger of 12%. The three-month average annualised net yield was 7.57%, compared with the transaction trigger of 0%, and the three-month average payment rate was 58.6%, well above the transaction trigger of 45%.

Key counterparties to this transaction are Citibank Korea Inc., ('A-'/Stable/'F1') as KRW account bank, with guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'); Citibank, N.A., London Branch, ('A'/Stable/'F1') as USD account bank; and ING Bank N.V., Seoul Branch, ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') as swap provider. These banks remain eligible counterparties according to Fitch's criteria.