Overview

-- France-based retail group Casino has taken control of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar and intends to acquire the 50% stake in its French subsidiary, chain store Monoprix, that it does not already own.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Casino.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Casino has the willingness and ability to maintain a financial profile commensurate with current ratings, and that execution risks and financial complexity will remain manageable.

Rating Action

On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on France-based retail group Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino). The outlook remains stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that Casino will be able to manage the risks relating to two recent transactions--the full consolidation of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) and the potential acquisition of the 50% stake in French chain store Monoprix that it does not already own. This is underpinned by the group's good financial policy track record, notably its commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating.

While the two transactions will not radically change Casino's operations, they will lead to a substantial change in its consolidation scope. Since the beginning of July 2012, Casino has fully consolidated GPA while actually holding a stake of only 40%. This substantially increases the number of minority interests within the group, which were already significant given that Casino already fully consolidated its partly-owned businesses in Colombia and Thailand. We also think the acquisition of the 50% stake in Monoprix for about EUR1.2 billion by October 2013, subject to antitrust rulings, will likely dilute Casino's financial metrics. We see Casino's consolidated Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 3.0x at the end of 2012 based on full consolidation of GPA, the inclusion of the EUR1.2 billion Monoprix stake purchase price, and 50% of the EBITDA and debt coming from this subsidiary. This compares with our previous estimate of 2.7x before this transaction.

However, we believe Casino has the means to maintain financial metrics in line with current ratings at the end of this transition period, considering its good track record in terms of asset divestments. This was shown by the partial divestment of its Mercialys real estate operation. To adjust our financial metrics to the new consolidation scope, we intend to track Casino's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio on a proportional basis, which means that we will account for the EBITDA of partly-owned subsidiaries in proportion to their percentage of ownership from 2012 onward. On this basis, we see Casino's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 3.3x at the end of 2012, including the Monoprix-related adjustments.

While we still consider Casino's business risk profile to be "strong," according to our criteria, we believe these two transactions are supportive as they are likely to enhance the group's control over its well-positioned and growing retail operations. Still, these developments increase Casino's exposure to consumption trends in Latin America, and an economic slowdown of this region could be an important ratings driver in the future.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Casino's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. Our view of the group's liquidity is supported by our estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

On Dec. 31, 2011, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR8.9 billion, including:

-- EUR3.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents. We subtract from the reported amount EUR150 million that we consider tied to daily activity;

-- EUR2.1 billion in undrawn credit facilities maturing after 2012, of which EUR1.2 billion matures in 2015;

-- About EUR1.4 billion of unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) generated over the next 12 months, based on a proportional consolidation of partly-owned subsidiaries;

-- About EUR0.1 billion of positive working capital inflow, excluding seasonal fluctuations;

-- EUR0.8 billion of secured asset sales;

-- EUR0.6 billion of proceeds from a bond issued in March 2012; and

-- EUR0.1 billion of proceeds from a private placement in Thailand.

We estimate Casino's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR4.6 billion, comprising:

-- EUR2.1 billion of short-term debt;

-- About EUR0.9 billion of seasonal fluctuation in working capital;

-- About EUR1.3 billion of capital expenditure; and

-- About EUR0.3 billion of dividends.

Casino had ample headroom under its covenants on Dec. 31, 2011, in our view, with a reported net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, compared with the maximum 3.5x required by most of its credit facilities. We expect the group to put in place the necessary measures to maintain adequate liquidity despite the EUR1.175 billion cash outflow for the purchase of 50% of Monoprix.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Casino has the willingness and ability to maintain a financial profile commensurate with current ratings, and that execution risks and financial complexity will remain manageable. We base our opinion on the group's good financial policy track record and its stated commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. In particular, we believe that Casino will be able to sell assets in a timely fashion while maintaining strong growth rates and stabilizing its adjusted EBITDA margin on a like-for-like basis. One of the factors this depends on is the performance of the Brazilian market.

We might lower the ratings if Casino was unable to post a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x based on a proportional consolidation of partly-owned subsidiaries by the end of 2013, for instance because of lower-than-anticipated disposals or an economic slowdown in Latin America. We might also lower the ratings if the FFO-to-debt ratio, based on fully consolidated accounts, fell below 25%, or if we perceived a pronounced increase in execution risk or financial complexity.

A positive rating action is a remote possibility at this stage, in our view, owing to the group's complex financial structure and our limited visibility on its operations.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

Senior Unsecured BBB-

Junior Subordinated BB

Commercial Paper A-3