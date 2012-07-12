BRIEF-Punjab & Sind Bank keeps MCLR unchanged with effect from June 7
* Keeps MCLR unchanged with effect from June 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. ------------- 12-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. (NIE) reflect those of its 100% parent, Electricity Supply Board (ESB; BBB+/Negative/A-2), an integrated utility operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Northern Ireland. In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, NIE is an integrated subsidiary of ESB; in line with our criteria on parent-subsidiary links. We believe that NIE is of high strategic importance to ESB, and that the subsidiary represents a core part of the ESB group.
* Says net loss at 49.98 million yuan ($7.36 million) in May