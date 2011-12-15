(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - The recent fall in the value of the Indian rupee is
likely to support the profits of about 70% of the companies that
we rate in India. Nevertheless leverage will not improve for
most companies. That's according to a report, titled "Rupee
Depreciation: Good For Company Profits, Not So For Leverage,"
that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today.
"Revenue for companies that export and operate overseas will
rise because they will get more rupees for goods and services
they sell," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mehul
Sukkawala. "Companies that link their selling price to global
prices can also now command a higher price in the domestic
market."
Such gains will soothe the pain that weak demand--both in
India and globally--has been inflicting on Indian companies.
But this benefit comes with a cost: Debt-servicing
requirements will increase, particularly for companies with a
high share of foreign currency borrowings. The debt servicing
and financial leverage of only 30% of the companies we rate in
India are likely to improve due to the depreciating rupee.
"We believe the risk is particularly high for companies that
have high debt servicing requirements due to significant foreign
currency borrowings coming up for repayment in the near term,"
said Mr. Sukkawala.
However, of the companies we rate in India, only a few have
material near-term maturities. Moreover, we expect these
companies to refinance most of their debt maturities through
foreign currency borrowings. Most of them have adequate or
strong liquidity and good domestic banking relationships.
Large Indian information technology companies such as Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) are likely
to be the major gainers from the rupee fall because they have
strong overseas businesses and very little debt. At the other
end of the spectrum are companies, such as Bharti Airtel Ltd.
(BB+/Stable/--), that have a large share of foreign
currency borrowings that offsets the benefits of better
operating performance.
The report analyzes the affects of the rupee fall on various
sectors in India. The impact will be generally positive for
information technology, metals and mining, and oil and gas
refining and exploration companies. It will be neutral for
telecommunications companies and power utilities, and negative
for oil marketing, automobile, and forest product companies.
