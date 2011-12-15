(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - The recent fall in the value of the Indian rupee is likely to support the profits of about 70% of the companies that we rate in India. Nevertheless leverage will not improve for most companies. That's according to a report, titled "Rupee Depreciation: Good For Company Profits, Not So For Leverage," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today.

"Revenue for companies that export and operate overseas will rise because they will get more rupees for goods and services they sell," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mehul Sukkawala. "Companies that link their selling price to global prices can also now command a higher price in the domestic market."

Such gains will soothe the pain that weak demand--both in India and globally--has been inflicting on Indian companies.

But this benefit comes with a cost: Debt-servicing requirements will increase, particularly for companies with a high share of foreign currency borrowings. The debt servicing and financial leverage of only 30% of the companies we rate in India are likely to improve due to the depreciating rupee.

"We believe the risk is particularly high for companies that have high debt servicing requirements due to significant foreign currency borrowings coming up for repayment in the near term," said Mr. Sukkawala.

However, of the companies we rate in India, only a few have material near-term maturities. Moreover, we expect these companies to refinance most of their debt maturities through foreign currency borrowings. Most of them have adequate or strong liquidity and good domestic banking relationships.

Large Indian information technology companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) are likely to be the major gainers from the rupee fall because they have strong overseas businesses and very little debt. At the other end of the spectrum are companies, such as Bharti Airtel Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--), that have a large share of foreign currency borrowings that offsets the benefits of better operating performance.

The report analyzes the affects of the rupee fall on various sectors in India. The impact will be generally positive for information technology, metals and mining, and oil and gas refining and exploration companies. It will be neutral for telecommunications companies and power utilities, and negative for oil marketing, automobile, and forest product companies.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

