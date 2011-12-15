Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Helium Capital Limited's Series 60 synthetic portfolio
notes due March 2013 (also known as Esperance) as follows.
AUD54.25m* Series 60 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
*as of 14 December 2011
The transaction is a static synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of primarily
investment-grade corporate obligations at closing.
Seven credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the
bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November
2011. As a result, the cumulative loss in the portfolio has surpassed the credit
enhancement available for this transaction and a partial loss has been incurred
on the note principal.
There are still a few reference entities with low credit ratings remaining in
the portfolio as at the previous rating action in April 2011 and therefore the
Recovery Estimate is unchanged at 0%.
The rating will be withdrawn within 11 months.