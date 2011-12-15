Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Helium Capital Limited's Series 60 synthetic portfolio notes due March 2013 (also known as Esperance) as follows.

AUD54.25m* Series 60 notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 14 December 2011

The transaction is a static synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate obligations at closing.

Seven credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November 2011. As a result, the cumulative loss in the portfolio has surpassed the credit enhancement available for this transaction and a partial loss has been incurred on the note principal.

There are still a few reference entities with low credit ratings remaining in the portfolio as at the previous rating action in April 2011 and therefore the Recovery Estimate is unchanged at 0%.

The rating will be withdrawn within 11 months.