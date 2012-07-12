(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company 12-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Azerbaijan
Primary SIC: Railroads,
line-haul
operating
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Azerbaijan Railways Closed JSC is based on our assessment of the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-', as well as on our
opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary government support to Azerbaijan Railways in the event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base our
view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support on our
assessment of Azerbaijan Railways':
-- "Very important" role for the Azerbaijani government, in light of
Azerbaijan Railways' monopoly position as the owner and manager of the
national rail infrastructure and rolling stock. In our view, Azerbaijan
Railways plays a key role in implementing Azerbaijan's infrastructure
development plan, which we understand is one of the government's highest
priorities.
-- "Very strong" link with the government of Azerbaijan, given the
state's 100% ownership of Azerbaijan Railways; the government's role in
appointing Azerbaijan Railways' senior management; and our understanding that
Azerbaijan Railways will not be privatized in the medium term.
The 'bb-' SACP reflects our assessment of Azerbaijan Railways' business risk
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
The "fair" business risk profile is supported by Azerbaijan Railways' status
as the monopoly operator of rail infrastructure in the country and its track
record of good profitability. These strengths are offset by Azerbaijan
Railways' aging infrastructure and rolling stock that is in need of
development, and by competition from road traffic and oil pipelines for
freight volumes. In our opinion, the company, together with the Azerbaijani
economy, is heavily exposed to changes in the global demand for oil.
The "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects Azerbaijan Railways' low
leverage measures. These are offset by significant negative free operating
cash flows due to high capital expenditure (capex). In addition, there is no
track record of the Azerbaijani government providing the company with material
levels of cash to fund capex because this was not previously required. The
"aggressive" financial risk profile also reflects the underdeveloped nature of
the Azerbaijani banking system.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case operating scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Azerbaijan
Railways will improve both revenues and EBITDA thanks to significant increases
in freight tariffs, as well as a rebound of freight volumes after a reduction
due to adverse weather conditions in 2011. We foresee the volume of crude oil
and oil products transported growing by 3%-5% in our base-case scenario, while
dry cargo volumes could increase by 10%, helped by significant growth in
construction activity. Our base case also sees freight prices increase by
about 8% for goods that are either exported from or imported into the country,
and by about 10% for goods in transit through Azerbaijan. We assume that
operating costs will grow in line with inflation in 2012.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case operating scenario, leverage measures improve in 2012, helped
by revenue and profit growth, as well as amortizing payments on bank debt. We
forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain less than
2x in 2012 and that negative free cash flow generation will be offset by
government grants and equity injections.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Azerbaijan Railways' liquidity is "adequate" under our
criteria. Under our analysis, the funds available from the central government,
together with Azerbaijan Railways' internally generated cash flows, will cover
liquidity uses by about 1x over the next 12 months--if the Azerbaijani
government injects only the minimum liquidity into Azerbaijan Railways. Funds
will cover uses by about 2.9x if we take all sources that the government is
planning to make available to the company into account. However, should the
government not make funds available to Azerbaijan Railways, we could change
our view of the company's liquidity position significantly.
Azerbaijan Railways' main sources of liquidity over the 12 months to March 31,
2013, include:
-- About Azerbaijan manta (AZN) 14.8 million of cash as at March 31, 2012.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about AZN170 million.
-- Our expectation that the Azerbaijan government will make available to
the company about AZN300 million of funding based on the cash short-fall in
our base-case operating scenario. We understand that the government has
already made AZN30 million available to the company this year.
-- The government of Azerbaijan has also earmarked an additional ANZ900
million (approx.) to be available to Azerbaijan Railways from the government
budget, World Bank loans raised by the Azerbaijan government to fund rail
infrastructure improvements and Czech export bank loans raised by the
Azerbaijan government to fund rolling infrastructure improvements. We believe
these funds would be made available to Azerbaijan Railways if cash flows were
weaker than in our base case scenario.
The main uses of liquidity include:
-- AZN42.2 million of debt amortization.
-- About AZN45 of negative working capital movement in our base case
scenario.
-- About ANZ380 million of capex.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Azerbaijan Railways will finance its
capex with the help of government funding. It also reflects that Azerbaijan
Railways is likely to grow its revenues and profits thanks to its ability to
increase tariffs as well as freight volumes. Under our base case, the company
is likely to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x in the medium
term, which we view as commensurate with the current rating. Lastly, the
stable outlook mirrors that on the Republic of Azerbaijan.
We could take a negative rating action if Azerbaijan Railways' adjusted debt
to EBITDA increased to more than 2x. This could occur due to a change in
policy such that Azerbaijan Railways funded its significant capex program
using external funds rather than funds from the Azerbaijani government. We
could also take a negative rating action if ongoing liquidity support from the
Azerbaijani government was not as timely as we currently anticipate, or if we
took a negative rating action on the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A positive rating action is only likely if we take a similar action on the
Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan Railways' SACP would have to improve to
'bb+' before it triggered a positive rating action on the corporate credit
rating.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010