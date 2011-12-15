(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey-based Turkiye
Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S. (Turkiye Finans) a Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a Viability
Rating of 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
Turkiye Finans IDRs, Support and National Long-Term Ratings
reflect potential support from its majority shareholder, Saudi
Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB, 'A+'/Stable,
Viability Rating 'a'). The Long-term foreign currency IDR is
constrained by Turkey's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling, and the 'BBB'
Long-term local currency IDR is capped two notches above
Turkey's sovereign rating.
The Viability Rating reflects Turkiye Finans' currently good
asset quality, stable and diversified funding and good
profitability. The bank's relatively small size, rapid recent
and planned growth and potential funding diversification
challenges as the bank expands are credit negatives.
Operating ROE has been consistently good at around 18%-20%
and is a notable strength in a competitive environment. The
bank's net financing margin has been decreasing in 2011, in line
with the rest of the market and peers, which partly limits core
revenues. However, the margin was still sound at 5.5% in 9M11.
Asset quality has been robust, with the cost of risk the lowest
in its peer group at 0.4% in 9M11. Non-performing loans (NPLs)
were a reasonable 2.3% at end-9M11, and reserve coverage was
well above 100%.
The bank is mainly funded by well-diversified customer
deposits. Remaining funding is raised from bilateral borrowings
and murabaha syndications. Funding from the parent and related
institutions, in the form of deposits and bilateral borrowings,
was low and accounted for only 6% of non-equity funding at
end-9M11. Turkiye Finans's liquidity is currently comfortable,
with liquid assets covering 26% of deposits at end-9M11. The
bank ultimately relies on its core deposit base, which has been
stable to date, as well as on the liquidity support it could
expect to receive from its parent. The Fitch core capital ratio
of 14.9% at end-9M11 was the highest in the peer group.
Turkiye Finans engages in participation banking which is
similar to Islamic banking under interest-free principles. It is
a small bank, with a 1.1% market share in consolidated assets
and 1.3% in deposits in the Turkish banking system at end-H111.
The rating actions are as follows:
Turkiye Finans
LT FC IDR: assigned 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
LT LC IDR: assigned 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
ST FC IDR: assigned 'F3'
ST LC IDR: assigned 'F3'
National Long-term rating: assigned 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: assigned 'bb-'
Support Rating: assigned '2'