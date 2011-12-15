(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the outlook
for Indian infrastructure projects is negative, driven by a
range of sector-specific issues and macro-economic factors with
varying degrees of impact on different assets. The agency
believes that these factors will likely combine to negatively
affect the credit profiles of Fitch-rated project companies,
beyond levels previously incorporated into Fitch's stress
scenarios at the current rating levels. This may lead to
downgrades or revisions of Outlooks to Negative of select
projects.
Although a majority of the credits are currently on Stable
Outlooks, primarily due to many new ratings assigned in 2011,
Fitch expects negative rating actions to dominate in 2012.
Besides directly impacting projects' performance, a slow down in
GDP growth, rising inflation and interest rates, a depreciating
currency and a negative investment climate are likely to dilute
sponsors' ability to support projects - an important feature in
ensuring that default is avoided. However, Fitch expects
operating projects that have established a track record of
positive performance, or those that have well-structured
off-take arrangements to absorb external shocks and still have
stable, or even improving, credit profiles.
While the sector continues to benefit from strong
fundamental demand for energy and transportation, the projects
themselves are exposed to various risks. However, these risks
are incorporated in the low rating levels, which might provide
some cushion from very severe rating actions. Overall, Fitch
foresees a further deterioration in a variety of already
prominent credit risks, with power projects more exposed than
transportation projects.
If issues pertaining to land acquisition, permits and
systemic fuel shortages are addressed through committed and
forceful policy action, completion and operations risks may be
mitigated. This would enable infrastructure projects -
particularly power - to stabilise their credit profiles. In
addition, softening interest rates may provide relief to
stressed cash flows.
The sector outlook for Indian power projects is also
negative. Many coal-based power projects approaching their
commercial operations dates may be impacted by fuel shortages,
despite formal linkages. Further, deteriorating finances among
state-owned off-taker utilities will pose heightened risks for
projects with higher generation costs. The viability of many
biomass projects has been impaired due to a more-than-doubling
of fuel costs. If the long-term power purchase agreements with
off-takers are not renegotiated, Fitch expects further
downgrades of biomass projects in 2012.
The overall sector outlook for Indian toll roads is stable
to negative. Toll roads that would enter into the crucial
ramp-up phase during a probable prolonged slowdown may be
negatively affected, as was seen during the global financial
crisis of 2008-2009, when GDP growth was still around 7%. As
most projects suffer from poor initial demand forecasting,
external shocks tend to magnify traffic risks. Particular roads
dependent on international trade such as port connectivity
projects or serving industries catering to export markets could
suffer from lower patronage. Projects that are already
operational and have established some track record of toll
collections are less likely to suffer than those that have not
yet started tolling.
Fitch's outlook for the Indian airport sector is stable to
negative. Declining global economic activity and a potential
recession in developed economies may adversely affect airport
traffic - both passenger numbers and cargo volumes - and
non-aeronautical revenue streams such as real estate. Fitch
expects this sector to be further impacted by high oil prices,
capex cost overruns, the weak financial position of airlines and
regulatory uncertainty on tariff setting.
