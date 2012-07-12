(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction, using the latest available servicer report of April 2012 and loan-level data the servicer provided.

-- Today's rating actions reflect our assessment of the deterioration in the performance of the underlying portfolio.

-- We have lowered our ratings on S-CORE 2007-1's class A1, A2, B, and C notes. We have also affirmed our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes.

-- S-CORE 2007-1 closed in August 2007. The collateral comprises senior unsecured payment claims of the issuer against German SMEs under certain corporate promissory notes with bullet-repayment schedules.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on S-CORE 2007-1 GmbH's class A1, A2, B, and C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction, using the latest available servicer report (April 2012) and loan-level data received from the servicer, and reflect our assessment of the deterioration in the performance of the underlying portfolio.

S-CORE 2007-1 was arranged by Deutsche Bank AG and closed in August 2007. The collateral comprises senior unsecured payment claims of the issuer against German small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) under certain corporate promissory notes with initially either three-, five-, or seven-year bullet maturities (Schuldscheindarlehen).

Since our previous review of the transaction in March 2012, EUR242.55 million of loans were due for repayment--of which EUR219.55 million fully repaid (see "Various Rating Actions Taken In German SME CLO Transactions S-CORE 2007-1 And S-CORE 2008-1 Following Review," published on March 22, 2012). We note that six borrowers, with a total amount of EUR23.0 million, only repaid a total of EUR3.6 million on their due date. According to information we have received from the servicer, restructuring arrangements (including maturity date extensions and revised repayment schedules) have been made for these loans in order to avoid their default. As a result of these restructurings, about 6% of the portfolio balance is now due for repayment in 2015.

In accordance with the transaction documents, principal proceeds have been used to partially repay the class A-1 notes.

As of April 2012, the remaining portfolio comprises 52 obligors, with a total balance of EUR198.74 million (39% of the initial pool balance). Since our March 2012 review, we have observed a further decline in the portfolio's credit quality. When measured by Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale, the portfolio weighted-average rating dropped to 'iCCC+'. The balance of assets rated 'iCC+' and below on Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale now stands at EUR22.14 million (equivalent to 11% of the remaining portfolio). These assets have not yet triggered a principal deficiency event (PDE), but are at risk of doing so in our view. Under the mapping approach we have taken, assets rated 'iCC+' and below on Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale are considered as defaulted on Standard & Poor's rating scale.

According to our analysis, the amount of assets, excluding those that are considered to be defaulted on our rating scale, just about cover the principal amount outstanding of the class A1 and A2 notes. However, the repayment of the principal amount of the class B and C notes requires support from assets that would be considered to be defaulted on our rating scale. The repayment of the class D notes relies on recovery receipts from loans for which a principal deficiency event occurred.

Furthermore, there is a notable rise in single obligor concentration levels. According to our analysis, the largest 10 obligors now account for about 45% of the remaining portfolio balance, compared with about 23% at our March 2012 review. Of the largest 10 obligors, one (accounting for 5% of the current portfolio balance) is rated 'iC+' on Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale (down from 'iCCC+' as of the January 2012 servicer report). The rise in obligor concentration levels and the worsening of the portfolio's credit quality has in our view increased the risk of negative rating actions on the notes, as there is an increased likelihood and greater effect of a default of one or more of the assets.

From the remaining portfolio, about 87% of loans are scheduled to repay in March 2014. The bullet maturities of the loans continue to expose the transaction to refinancing risk where weaker borrowers may have difficulties to refinance their loan at maturity, which in our view poses the risk of further defaults.

Since our March 2012 review, no further principal deficiency events have occurred. Since closing, 15 obligors with loans totaling EUR43.2 million have triggered a PDE. We understand that none of them have completed their workout procedure and note that very limited recovery proceeds of EUR0.64 million, related to two loans (which are still under workout), have been received to date.

The transaction includes a principal deficiency ledger (PDL) mechanism, under which excess spread and recoveries are used to reduce the balance of the PDLs in order of seniority, prior to paying interest on the lower-ranking class of notes. As a result, the PDEs totaling EUR43.2 million have been reduced to EUR27.7 million, which corresponds to the sum of the outstanding PDL balance of the class D and E notes. The reduction in the PDL balance since closing was achieved largely through using excess spread and full use of the available reserve. However, we believe that the funds available to the issuer to make note interest payments and to clear the PDL balance will reduce substantially due to the worsening portfolio performance.

As a result of the above factors, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the class A1, A2, B, and C notes is no longer commensurate with the current ratings on these notes, and we have therefore lowered our ratings on them.

We have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class D notes, as in our view these notes remain vulnerable to nonpayment. We have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class E and F notes, as these classes have missed interest payments.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Various Rating Actions Taken In German SME CLO Transactions S-CORE 2007-1 And S-CORE 2008-1 Following Review, March 22, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered On Five Classes In S-CORE 2007-1's German SME CLO Transaction, Aug. 10, 2010

-- Ratings Lowered On 12 Notes Across S-CORE 2007-1 And S-CORE 2008-1 CDO Notes, Feb. 1, 2010

-- Ratings Lowered On Classes E And F In S-CORE 2007-1; Other S-CORE 2007-1 And S-CORE 2008-2 Notes On CreditWatch Negative, Sept. 15, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating European SME Securitizations, Jan. 6, 2009

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

S-CORE 2007-1 GmbH

EUR509.65 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And Class F Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A1 A- (sf) AA (sf)

A2 B- (sf) B+ (sf)

B CCC (sf) B- (sf)

C CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

D CCC- (sf)

E D (sf)

F D (sf)