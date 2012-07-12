(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on the class E notes in E-MAC NL 2004-II, 2005-I, 2005-III, 2006-II, and E-MAC Program's Compartments NL 2006-III, NL 2007-I, and NL 2007-III, as we believe there is a one-in-two chance of eventual default on these notes.

-- These transactions are backed by prime Dutch residential mortgages originated by GMAC RFC Nederland, Quion 20, and Atlas Funding.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class E notes in E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V., E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V., E-MAC NL 2005-III B.V., E-MAC NL 2006-II B.V., E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2006-III, E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2007-I, and E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2007-III (see list below).

E-MAC NL 2004-II, 2005-I, 2005-III, 2006-II, and E-MAC Program's Compartments NL 2006-III, NL 2007-I, and NL 2007-III are Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions originated by GMAC RFC Nederland, Quion 20 B.V., and Atlas Funding B.V. All three originators are wholly owned subsidiaries of GMAC RFC Investments B.V.

All seven transactions feature put options, which the class A, B, C, and D noteholders have the right to exercise on the first put date and each interest payment date (IPD) thereafter. If the noteholders exercise the put option on any class of notes, those notes are fully redeemed provided the issuer has sufficient funds available to redeem the put option notes.

Our ratings on the notes in these transactions do not address repayment of the notes at a put date or the payment of subordinated extension interest after the put date.

The principal payments on the class E notes are subordinate to the subordinated extension interest.

The class E notes' principal can be paid down in three ways:

-- Once the put option notes (classes A, B, C, and D) have been redeemed in full, the class E note balance will be redeemed using the balance of the reserve fund.

-- After the first put date, the class E note can be paid down using excess spread. This payment is subordinate to the subordinated swap payments and subordinated interest payments. To date, none of the class E notes in these transactions have had any principal repayments where the first put date has passed.

-- To the extent that the balance of the reserve account on a put date exceeds the reserve account target level and there are sufficient funds to cover items senior to the reserve fund in the payment waterfall, such excess will be drawn from the reserve account and applied toward the redemption of the class E notes.

The first put date has recently passed for E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V. and E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. The put option notes were not redeemed in either of these transactions, as GMAC RFC Nederland did not have the financial means to grant the required servicing advance to redeem the notes. We understand that there have been three other E-MAC NL transactions that have also recently passed their first put dates and that none of them had its put option notes redeemed, for the same reason. In our opinion, it is therefore highly unlikely that the class E notes in the other E-MAC NL transactions will be paid down on the first put dates.

It is also highly unlikely in our opinion that any of the class E notes will be paid down via excess spread, due to the following:

-- The amount of excess spread the swap counterparty guarantees reduces after the first put date to 0.20% from 0.35%; and

-- In the transactions that have recently passed their first put dates, the excess spread has been insufficient to cover the subordinated interest. Therefore, the subordinated interest will continue to accrue and it is highly unlikely that enough excess spread will be generated to pay down the class E notes.

Therefore, the only way that the class E notes will be repaid is via the release of the reserve fund on the date that the class A, B, C, and D notes are fully redeemed. As a result, the class E notes will only be paid in full if there is a fully funded reserve fund at the time of redemption.

In our opinion, the likelihood of ultimate repayment of the class E notes is therefore low, and we believe there is a one-in-two chance of default on the class E notes. Therefore, we have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on the class E notes in these seven transactions.