Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based HPL Electric & Power Private Limited's (HEPL) additional INR370m non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings.

HEPL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR2300m fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR3320m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB+(ind) '/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR366.8m long-term loan: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

HEPL commenced operations in 1993. In FY11 (year-end: March), the company had revenues of INR5.7bn (FY10: INR4.5bn), an EBITDA of INR753m (INR705m), and a profit after tax of INR377m (INR341m).

