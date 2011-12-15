(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan) and Nipponkoa
Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (Nipponkoa) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The Outlook
is Stable. Both companies are core companies in the NKSJ Group (NKSJ).
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating of Nipponkoa. The agency has
decided to discontinue Nipponkoa's rating, which is uncompensated.
The ratings reflect NKSJ's solid capitalisation and overall strong underwriting
fundamentals at its steadily growing domestic life insurance businesses. The
group's domestic equity holdings and sluggish domestic non-life business remain
its weakness.
"NKSJ continues to improve its financial position due to steady growth in its
highly profitable domestic life insurance business," says Teruki Morinaga,
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team. "In addition, Fitch
expects the integration of the group's both non-life insurance and life
insurance businesses to result in strengthened synergies such as a leaner cost
structure."
In H1 FY11 (financial year ending March 2012), NKSJ saw its domestic non-life
insurance top line growth stabilise (+0.8%yoy), as it benefited from ongoing
increase in premiums of motor insurance and the industry's consolidation. In
addition, the group's loss ratio, excluding catastrophe claims in domestic
non-life insurance during the same period, improved (down 0.5ppt yoy for Sompo
Japan and for Nipponkoa (earned-incurred basis)), although profitability is
still low. As the group's international insurance business is smaller than its
peers', its estimated net insured losses from the recent Thai floods will be
around JPY30bn, compared with JPY130bn at MS&AD Insurance Group and JPY100bn at
Tokio Marine Group.
Fitch maintains its view that domestic life insurance will continue to be vital
to NKSJ's performance. Its unit Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co, Ltd.
(Sompo Japan Himawari Life) saw annualised in-force premiums for profitable
medical life grow 9.2% (on annualised basis) in H1 FY11.
Fitch expects the group to continue to reduce its exposure to domestic equities,
having cut such holdings by about JPY130bn (JPY90bn at Sompo Japan and JPY40bn
at Nipponkoa) in FY11. These de-risking efforts, coupled with the group's sound
underwriting fundamentals in domestic life insurance, have enabled the company
to maintain its capitalisation at an adequate level despite the weak domestic
equity market in H1 FY11.
NKSJ's integration efforts following the April 2010 integration between Sompo
Japan group and Nipponkoa group have been accelerated. As part of this process,
their respective growing life insurers, Sompo Japan Himawari Life and Nipponkoa
Life Insurance Company, Ltd., merged in October 2011 as NKSJ Himawari Life
Insurance, Inc. Fitch notes that NKSJ's integration process has been smoother
than originally expected thus far, with the group expecting to generate
synergies of JPY70bn per annum by 2015.
Positive rating triggers include further evidence of continuous de-risking in
its exposure to high-risk assets which will increase the resilience of its
balance sheet, and further improvements in insurance underwriting fundamentals,
especially a lower combined ratio at its domestic non-life insurance business.
In addition, any evidence of a smooth integration within the group, including
the effective cross-selling of products and services between its domestic
non-life and life businesses, would be regarded as positive.
Negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation at NKSJ and
deterioration in adjusted earnings. Specifically, Sompo Japan's ratings may come
under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply for a
prolonged period. Given the group's solid capitalisation and robust life
insurance business, negative rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable
future.