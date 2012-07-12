(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 -
Overview
-- Kazakhstan-based pharmaceuticals company Chimpharm JSC plans to issue
Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 10 billion (about $65 million) of senior unsecured
notes to finance its expansion.
-- We are assigning our 'kzBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating to
Chimpharm and the proposed notes.
-- We could raise the ratings if the company successfully places the
proposed notes and achieves projected sales growth rates over subsequent
quarters.
Rating Action
On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'kzBB'
Kazakhstan national scale rating to Kazakh generic pharmaceuticals
manufacturer Chimpharm JSC.
At the same time, we assigned 'kzBB' issue ratings to Chimpharm's proposed
KZT10 billion unsecured notes. The recovery rating on this debt is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors in the
event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Chimpharm's business risk profile as
"vulnerable", mainly due to its relatively small size and political risk in
the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2), its main market. Other business
risks are Chimpharm's lack of geographic diversity and reliance on public
funds and distribution capabilities in an evolving domestic health care
system.
Positive factors are Chimpharm's position in the Kazakh pharmaceutical market
as the leading domestic producer, by volume, of mainly generic drugs and
medicines. Our view of Chimpharm's credit metrics is another support for the
ratings. Leverage was very low at the end of 2011, with the company's debt
totaling KZT1.2 billion (about $8 million). Chimpharm's operating margin
(EBITDA) was relatively high at 33% in 2011. We project margins to decline
over the next few years, since selling and marketing expenses will likely
outpace the expected strong improvement in the gross margin following the
company's planned expansion. However, the increase in selling and marketing
expenses is unlikely to be material and mainly reflects the need to adapt to
new business conditions under a recently signed exclusive supply contract
between Chimpharm and the domestic market regulator.
To cope with the contract's specifications for production and delivery of
guaranteed volumes, Chimpharm has initiated a $65 million facility expansion
and modernization program in compliance with the U.S. regulator's Good
Manufacturing Practice standards. The resulting need for additional resources
will push up expenses from 2012. We believe this will offset the projected
significant rise in the gross margin on the back of likely sizable price
increases and a more profitable product mix after Polpharma took control of
Chimpharm in 2011. Consequently, we expect EBITDA margins in our base-case
scenario for 2012 and 2013 to temporarily fall to 27% and recover to about 30%
thereafter, although still comparing favorably with peers'.
We assess Chimpharm's financial risk profile as "aggressive" under our
criteria. This mainly reflects our view of the company's "less-than-adequate"
liquidity profile, reflecting uncertainties about the successful placement of
the proposed notes. The company's credit metrics are a rating support, in view
of relatively high operating margins and satisfactory free cash flow
generation. We expect leverage in our base-case scenario to rise to more than
2.5x in 2012 and 2013, due to sizable capital spending to construct new
facilities and funding for the related working capital requirements. We view
leverage signified by a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of about 3x as
commensurate with the ratings. Any significant prolonged increase in leverage
could lead to a negative rating action.
Chimpharm is privately owned by two large shareholders: Poland-based Polpharma
(50% plus one vote) and Visor Growth Fund B.V., which is owned by Kazakhstani
investors (the remainder). We don't believe there are significant corporate
governance issues. Polpharma exercises operating control as stipulated in the
shareholders' agreement, with the support of former majority owner Visor
Growth Fund B.V., which saw the need for a strong industrial partner for
Chimpharm. We believe Chimpharm's management has a generally measured risk
appetite. We understand Chimpharm is to start paying dividends to its
shareholders after the notes are repaid. We note that, according to the
shareholders' agreement, no dividends are paid if cash flows are negative.
Liquidity
In our view, Chimpharm's liquidity profile is "less than adequate," reflecting
the pending notes issuance given concerns about execution risk and successful
placement amid current capital-market conditions. In addition, should the
company be unable to place the notes, alternative funding might involve
predominantly short-term, potentially uncommitted bank loans, which would
impair the liquidity profile according to our criteria. We therefore reflect
this uncertainty by classifying liquidity as "less than adequate".
If Chimpharm is able to place the proposed five-year notes, its liquidity
profile would improve to "adequate," supported by healthy cash flow
generation, which has in the past enabled it to repay debt quickly. The
company's total liquidity sources are therefore expected to cover total uses
by more than 2x in 2012 and by 1.5x in 2013.
In our view, Chimpharm's liquidity will likely improve if it successfully
places the proposed notes, enabling it to carry out its expansion plans. This
should result in satisfactory cash flow generation if there are no significant
delays in the construction program.
An upgrade would depend on the company's ability to achieve and maintain an
adequate liquidity profile after placing the notes and demonstrate projected
sales growth rates over subsequent quarters. We believe the main constraints
to the ratings currently relate to business risks because the company is still
very small.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Chimpharm's proposed KZT10 billion unsecured notes, due 2017, is
'kzBB', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this
facility is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default.
The recovery prospects for the proposed unsecured notes are supported by our
expectation that, in a default, the group would be reorganized rather than
liquidated. However, they are constrained by the unsecured nature of the notes
and our view of weak documentary protection and Kazakhstan as an unfavorable
insolvency regime for creditors. We understand Chimpharm has other unsecured
facilities, namely, a loan maturing in 2013 that will be repaid from the
proceeds of the notes issuance.
The documentation for the proposed notes includes limited restrictions:
cross-default and change of control provisions. However, it lacks restrictions
on, among other things, additional debt and liens.
To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario that assumes a default
caused by:
-- Regulatory changes that lead to lower revenues or profitability;
-- Lower growth in revenues and depressed margins compared with our
base-case assumptions; and
-- Delays and cost overruns in the construction of the new facilities.
In our hypothetical scenario, we envisage a default in 2015 with EBITDA having
fallen to about KZT1.15 billion. We believe that Chimpharm's business model
will remain viable after default due to its dominant position for some drugs
and good revenue visibility. We therefore value Chimpharm as a going concern
and believe that reorganization would provide greater recovery prospects for
creditors than liquidation.
Our valuation of the company is based on a market-multiple approach, applying
a multiple of 4.0x to our calculated stressed EBITDA of approximately KZT1.15
billion. This leads to a stressed enterprise value of approximately KZT4.6
billion.
After deducting our forecast enforcement costs of about KZT320 million, we
arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of KZT4.3 billion to meet unsecured
creditors' claims, assumed to be KZT10.4 billion. This results in recovery
prospects in the 30%-50% range, hence our recovery rating of '4'.
Ratings List
New Rating
Chimpharm JSC
Kazakhstan National Scale kzBB/--/--
Senior Unsecured kzBB
Recovery Rating 4