(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 -
OVERVIEW
-- Our default and loss assumptions for the IM Pastor 3 transaction have
increased, as the underlying collateral continues to show a weakening
performance.
-- The level of credit enhancement available to the class A, B, C, and D
notes has decreased. Classes C and D are completely undercollateralized, and
class B is partially undercollateralized.
-- We have lowered our ratings on all notes.
-- IM PASTOR 3 is backed by a pool of Spanish mortgages originated by
Banco Pastor.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit ratings on IM Pastor 3, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria's class A, B, C, and D notes
(see list below).
Today's rating actions reflect our view of the underlying collateral's poor
performance. The level of defaulted assets (defined in this transaction as
loans in arrears for more than 12 months) is still increasing, and now
represents 4.69% of the closing portfolio balance, according to the latest
data provided by the trustee in this transaction. A year ago, defaulted assets
represented 3.84% of the closing portfolio balance.
While loans in arrears for less than 90 days have been relatively stable in
the past six months, by contrast, severe delinquencies (defined as loans in
arrears for more than 90 days) have continued to increase, and have as a
result rolled into defaults. The level of severe delinquencies in this
transaction is lower than the level of severe delinquencies we currently
observe in the Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market;
nevertheless, it is due in our opinion to severely delinquent loans being
classified as defaulted, and as a consequence being removed from the level of
arrears reported by the trustee in this transaction. Together, the level of
severe delinquencies and outstanding defaulted loans accounts for 13.67% of
the current portfolio balance and 4.82% of the closing portfolio balance.
We have also observed a higher rollover of assets delinquent for more than 60
days into the 90 days delinquencies bucket--but not yet considered as severe
delinquencies--than in other similar Spanish RMBS transactions, in terms of
underlying collateral. In our view, the evolution of these assets in arrears
for more than 90 days may illustrate that the level of recoveries on
delinquent assets is less important for Banco Pastor, acting as servicer of
these loans, than for other market participants in the Spanish RMBS industry.
We note also that the level of repossessed properties for this transaction is
significant and these properties have not been foreclosed yet.
The level of constant prepayment rate (CPR) observed in this transaction has
been decreasing since the closing date in June 2005, and is in line with the
CPR evolution of the Spanish RMBS market. In our opinion, this decreasing
trend in the collateral prepayment level is a significant factor of a
depressed real estate sector.
Taking into account the deterioration of the portfolio credit quality, we have
increased our default and loss assumptions for this transaction.
The reserve fund, which represented 0.9% of the portfolio balance at closing,
has been fully drawn since the September 2009 payment date. It has not
replenished since that date, as the level of excess spread the transaction has
received has not been sufficient to cure defaults, and no proceeds have been
available to the issuer to top up the reserve fund to the required level.
The reserve fund was designed to provide credit enhancement to the rated
notes. This reserve is fully depleted, and the level of performing collateral
balance is still decreasing and is now even lower than the balance of the
outstanding notes (as per our calculation, the imbalance between the
outstanding balance of the notes and the performing balance of collateral
available to the fund is EUR26.8 million, as per the latest data provided by the
trustee). As a result, the credit enhancement available to the rated notes has
decreased and, although it is still positive for the class A notes, the class
B notes are partially undercollateralized, and the class C and D notes are
totally undercollateralized.
As a consequence, our cash flow analysis shows that the current levels of
credit enhancement are not sufficient to maintain our current ratings on the
notes. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
rating on the class A notes.
Due to the current level of credit enhancement available to the class B, C,
and D notes and taking into account the credit quality of the underlying
portfolio, the level of credit enhancement provided by the reserve fund (which
is fully depleted), and the subordination of more junior notes in the capital
structure, we believe the class B, C, and D notes will continue to show
increased sensitivity to any further deterioration of the portfolio quality.
As a result, we have lowered our ratings on these notes and removed them from
CreditWatch negative.
Currently, the class D notes' interest-deferral trigger is far from being
breached. It is set at a principal deficiency of EUR47,500,000. As of October
2011, the principal deficiency was equivalent to EUR24,085,333.47, and we
therefore don't expect any deferral of interest on the class D notes over the
next few interest payment dates. Nevertheless, the 'B- (sf)' rating on the
class D notes reflects their undercollateralization and--as per Standard &
Poor's rating definition--an increase in this class of notes' vulnerability to
nonpayment of the principal amounts due at the legal final maturity of the
transaction.
IM PASTOR 3 was issued in June 2005, and is backed by a portfolio of Spanish
RMBS originated by Banco Pastor. The portfolio comprises mortgages granted to
individuals to purchase residential properties.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.