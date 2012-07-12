(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCI Tresorerie's
National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. The fund is domiciled in
Morocco and managed by BMCI Gestion, a subsidiary of BMCI Banque
('AAA(mar)'/Stable/'F1+(mar)').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION
BMCI Tresorerie invests exclusively in Moroccan securities issued by the state
or high quality and publicly-rated issuers, and through repos backed by
government bonds. Exposure to a single issuer or counterparty is limited by
regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits), or 20% for repo counterparties. At
end-June 2012, the portfolio was 45.8% invested in government bills and bonds
and 25.4% via overnight repos.
MATURITY PROFILE
The interest rate risk is contained given a portfolio modified duration
(sensitivity to interest rate moves) kept below 0.3, which corresponds to
approximately 120 days of weighted average maturity (WAM), and because the
exposure to assets is limited to one year maturity. This diverges from the base
case at 'AAAmmf(xxx)' level detailed in Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market
Fund Rating Criteria', which stipulates a maximum average maturity of 60-90
days. For BMCI Tresorerie, Fitch gains comfort from the overall interest rate
environment in Morocco, characterised by stable policy rates.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The liquidity profile of the fund is conservative, with a large part of the
portfolio, typically one-third, in overnight repos.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity. The fund
pursues its investment objective by investing in high-quality money market
instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
BMCI Gestion is the asset management subsidiary of BMCI Banque, the
fourth-largest Moroccan bank in terms of deposits, which is majority owned by
BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/ 'F1+'). BMCI Gestion manages MAD13bn for retail
investors, corporates and institutions. At end June-2012, the company had 19
staff, including four portfolio managers. Controls and procedures at BMCI
Gestion and the custodian bank, BMCI Banque, are adequate and the agency notes
the strategic importance of the fund, which represents one-quarter of the fund
manager's assets and is distributed through bank retail networks and among BMCI
Banque's institutional clients. At end June-2012, the fund had MAD2.97bn of
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about
Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria
referenced below.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by the
custodian, BMCI.
