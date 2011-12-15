(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India's Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Limited's (GVMFL) INR1bn Short-term non-convertible debentures (NCD) programme to 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'A2+(ind)', and simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

The downgrade reflects the fundamental challenges facing GVMFL's business model from a severe operating environment, funding constraints and its regional concentration in south India. A shrinking balance sheet (contraction in total assets: 15% during FY11 and 12% during H112) and simultaneous large growth (98%) in off-balance sheet assets during FY11 reflect the severe funding constraints. This has resulted in operating expenses exceeding revenues (H112 cost/income ratio: 108%), and the company reporting a net loss of INR27.5m at H112. Fitch expects the company's operating performance to remain under pressure in the near-to-medium term.

GVMFL's rating considers its weakening asset quality, moderate capitalisation level, adequate liquidity, and regional concentration. The rating also takes into account the potential volatility attached to the microfinance sector and high credit risk inherent in financing unsecured lending.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating as GVMFL has chosen to limit participation in the rating process. Fitch will, therefore, no longer have sufficient information to provide ratings or analytical coverage of GVMFL.

GVMFL was formed in January 2008 by transferring the entire loan portfolio of Grama Vidiyal Trust, which started its microfinance operations in 1996. GVMFL follows the Grameen Bank model and lends through its 327 branches (as at May 2011) spread mainly across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with a few in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.