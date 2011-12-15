(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to E-CARAT Compartment 3.

-- The originator for this transaction is GMAC Bank.

-- The collateral comprises auto loan receivables GMAC Bank originated, backed by certain vehicles and ancillary collateral.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned credit ratings to E-CARAT S.A. Compartment 3's (E-CARAT 3) class A and B floating-rate notes (see list below).

German auto loan receivables, which GMAC Bank GmbH (GMACB) originated in the ordinary course of its business, back the notes. The securitized loans are either fully amortizing "standard loans" or partially amortizing "balloon loans". E-CARAT 3 purchased the loan receivables directly from GMACB and financed this purchase using the note issuance proceeds.

A combination of subordination, excess spread, and a liquidity reserve, which can be used to cure losses at the notes' legal final maturity, all act to provide credit enhancement to E-CARAT 3's notes. In addition, a commingling reserve aims to protect noteholders. E-CARAT 3 can draw on this reserve if the servicer becomes insolvent. Both the liquidity and commingling reserves were fully funded at closing, through a subordinate loan provided by a subsidiary of GMACB.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

RATINGS LIST

E-CARAT S.A. Compartment 3

EUR427.1 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A AAA (sf) 400.0

B AA- (sf) 27.1