OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to E-CARAT Compartment 3.
-- The originator for this transaction is GMAC Bank.
-- The collateral comprises auto loan receivables GMAC Bank originated,
backed by certain vehicles and ancillary collateral.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned credit ratings to E-CARAT S.A. Compartment
3's (E-CARAT 3) class A and B floating-rate notes (see list below).
German auto loan receivables, which GMAC Bank GmbH (GMACB) originated in the
ordinary course of its business, back the notes. The securitized loans are
either fully amortizing "standard loans" or partially amortizing "balloon
loans". E-CARAT 3 purchased the loan receivables directly from GMACB and
financed this purchase using the note issuance proceeds.
A combination of subordination, excess spread, and a liquidity reserve, which
can be used to cure losses at the notes' legal final maturity, all act to
provide credit enhancement to E-CARAT 3's notes. In addition, a commingling
reserve aims to protect noteholders. E-CARAT 3 can draw on this reserve if the
servicer becomes insolvent. Both the liquidity and commingling reserves were
fully funded at closing, through a subordinate loan provided by a subsidiary
of GMACB.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
RATINGS LIST
E-CARAT S.A. Compartment 3
EUR427.1 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating Amount
(mil. EUR)
A AAA (sf) 400.0
B AA- (sf) 27.1