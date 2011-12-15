Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Indotech Transformers Limited's (ITL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the significant deterioration in ITL's operating performance in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), with EBITDA losses of INR191m (FY10: a loss of INR76m), despite a 13% yoy increase in revenues to INR1.1bn. The company's cash balances fell significantly to INR66m at FYE11 from INR313m at FYE10. It had also reported EBITDA losses of INR256m in Q1FY12 and Q2FY11. As a result, the requirement to fund the operations led to debt increasing to INR428m at H1FY12 from INR106m at FYE11. The deteriorated performance is attributed to low capacity utilization and high input prices, high fixed costs and industry overcapacity.

Fitch notes that ITL is attempting to scale down business from state utilities and increasingly focusing on power engineering procurement construction, industrials, independent power producers and exports. With a new plant in place, this would enable selling more of large capacity transformers and dry type transformers whose margins are higher; along with a focus on geographies such as Australia and New Zealand, ITL's financial profile is expected to improve.

The Negative Outlook reflects the current challenging operating environment facing the company and the uncertainty regarding the outcome of ITL's various initiatives

The company is 74.35% owned by Prolec-GE (a transformer manufacturer), which is a 49:51 JV between General Electric (GE) and Xignux Group of Mexico ('A+(mex)'/Stable/'F1(mex)'). This is resulting in operational synergies to ITL, for example through the procurement of raw materials at the Prolec-GE level and through GE's support in obtaining orders. Also, Prolec-GE provides technological and other operational inputs. Fitch believes that GE's distribution network and its brand image would be helpful in securing more orders for ITL.

ITL's royalty to Prolec-GE and sales commission to GE have been recently brought down as further evidence of ongoing support. Also, Prolec-GE's strong relationship with banks is helping ITL to meet its funding requirements. Prolec-GE has provided a letter of comfort to one of the bankers of up to USD6m. Prolec-GE considers that ITL is an important vehicle in its scheme of operations to penetrate the Asian, Middle East and Australia/New Zealand markets. Fitch has assessed the linkages between Indotech and Prolec-GE under its "Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Criteria" as moderate.

Negative rating guidelines are continued EBITDA losses in FY13 and any weakening of ITL's linkages with Prolec-GE and/or GE. Any sustainable turnaround in operating performance from FY13 could result in the outlook reverting back to Stable.

ITL has a capacity of 7450 MVA transformers. Actual production in FY11 was 2,260 MVA (FY10: 1,834 MVA).

Rating actions on ITL:

- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Negative

- INR10m term loans (reduced from INR200m): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR525m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR110m): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR791.5m non fund based bank facilities (reduced from INR1.07bn): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'