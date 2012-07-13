(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- NongHyup Bank --------------------------------- 13-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Korea-based NongHyup
Bank (NH Bank) on the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "strong" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and
"above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as well as government
support. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.
The ratings on NH Bank benefit from three notches of uplift because of
government support. We believe that there is a "very high" likelihood that the
government of Korea would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to the bank in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our ratings approach is based
on NH Bank's "very important" role for, and "very strong" link with, the
Korean government. NH Bank has a mandate to improve the economic and social
status of member cooperatives and farmers by providing financing. Therefore,
we expect the bank to receive the same level of government support as stated
in the Agricultural Cooperatives Act.
We also note that the government will provide some additional contribution and
support related to the formation of NH Bank, such as preferred share capital
injection of the bank's parent company, NongHyup Financial Group Inc. (not
rated).We also believe the government will likely inject additional capital
into NH Bank, if the bank is under significant pressure, considering the
government's track record of extending similar support to GRE banks. NH Bank
is a core operating entity in the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation
(NACF) group, and therefore the ratings on the bank also reflect potential
rating effects of weak operating performances of the group's nonbanking
business entities.
Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor SACP for
a bank operating only in Korea is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score reflects our
evaluation of economic risk. We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy
with relatively strong growth prospects and few economic imbalances.
Nonetheless, we believe high leverage in the private sector could pressure
asset quality in the banking system if a sharp interest hike occurs amid an
inflationary environment. With regard to industry risk, we view the Korean
banking industry as underpinned by strong domestic funding, counterbalanced by
some reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding. We also view Korean
banks' risk appetite as moderate, and the banking regulations comparable to
international standards although we regard the track record as mixed.
We regard NH Bank's business position as "strong" overall. NH Bank is the
fourth-largest bank in the Korean domestic market in terms of asset size,
accounting for about 9% of total deposits. NH Bank has a strong market
position with good brand recognition, particularly in rural areas in Korea.
The bank succeeded the second-largest branch network in Korea's banking
industry; and it may now have the largest if we include representative offices
and the networks of member co-ops. As the bank will maintain its policy role,
we do not see any significant risks in its new management team.
We view NH Bank's capital and earnings as "moderate". We expect NH Bank's
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification and concentration
adjustments to stay at a moderate level at its inception and remain between
5%-7% in the coming 12 to 24 months. We also believe earnings capacity is
moderate and unlikely to build up significant buffers. NH Bank's profitability
will remain weak compared to Korean commercial banks. This is partially due to
the relatively low profit margins of its policy lending business. Another
important role of NH Bank, that of providing financial infrastructure in rural
areas, raises costs, which leads to lower profitability. Profits--in the forms
of dividends and name-usage fees--from the bank will be channeled into
supporting the education of co-ops and farmers, administrative infrastructure,
and marketing of agricultural products and livestock, which provide a full
supply chain of services to farmers rather than generate profit.
Our risk position assessment for NH Bank is "moderate." NH Bank's
nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio will remain relatively high compared to its
peers in Korea, given NACF's legacy loan portfolio. In our view, NACF's
underwriting standards were weak compared to other peers. For example, NACF
had relatively high exposures in real-estate project financing loans and its
asset quality was weak compared to its peers. In addition, as NH Bank
continues to perform a very important policy role, the bank is exposed to
business risks from agricultural business in the NACF group, in our view.
The bank's funding is "above average" and liquidity position is "adequate," in
our opinion. The bank's good local-currency funding and liquidity reflects the
company's strong retail deposit base, which stems from its large household
customer base and geographically diverse branch network. The bank will likely
maintain its ratio of local-currency loans to deposits--excluding policy loans
funded by borrowings from the government and including certificates of
deposit--at relatively lower levels than its commercial bank peers. Its
proportion of low-cost deposits to total deposits is relatively high. The
bank's lower dependency on foreign currency funding is another positive factor
on its funding base assessment. We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate,"
backed by a sizeable amount of government bonds, cash, and central bank
balances.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings on NH Bank reflects our expectation that the
likelihood of government support is unlikely to change in the short to medium
term and that NH Bank will maintain its good market and local-currency
liquidity positions.
The ratings on NH Bank could come under downward pressure if NH Bank's SACP
deteriorates as the bank's asset quality weakens beyond our assumptions or its
capitalization significantly weakens, such as its RAC ratio falling below 5%.
In addition, the ratings could also come under pressure if NH Bank's link with
the government or its policy role weakens and the government's influence on
the bank's strategy or operations wanes, as the bank's business becomes more
commercialized. We may also downgrade the bank if we lower the sovereign
ratings on Korea.
Upside potential for the ratings on NH Bank is limited given that the ratings
are level with the foreign currency sovereign rating on Korea and because we
have already factored in a strong level of government support into the
ratings. However, an improvement in the bank's SACP could mitigate the
negative effects of any change in our assessment of the likelihood of
government support. NH Bank's SACP could improve if the bank's capitalization
improves such that its RAC ratio is more than 7% and it maintains its
profitability and asset quality.
