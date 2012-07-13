(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- NongHyup Bank --------------------------------- 13-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Korea-based NongHyup Bank (NH Bank) on the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as well as government support. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.

The ratings on NH Bank benefit from three notches of uplift because of government support. We believe that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of Korea would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our ratings approach is based on NH Bank's "very important" role for, and "very strong" link with, the Korean government. NH Bank has a mandate to improve the economic and social status of member cooperatives and farmers by providing financing. Therefore, we expect the bank to receive the same level of government support as stated in the Agricultural Cooperatives Act.

We also note that the government will provide some additional contribution and support related to the formation of NH Bank, such as preferred share capital injection of the bank's parent company, NongHyup Financial Group Inc. (not rated).We also believe the government will likely inject additional capital into NH Bank, if the bank is under significant pressure, considering the government's track record of extending similar support to GRE banks. NH Bank is a core operating entity in the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF) group, and therefore the ratings on the bank also reflect potential rating effects of weak operating performances of the group's nonbanking business entities.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Korea is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score reflects our evaluation of economic risk. We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy with relatively strong growth prospects and few economic imbalances. Nonetheless, we believe high leverage in the private sector could pressure asset quality in the banking system if a sharp interest hike occurs amid an inflationary environment. With regard to industry risk, we view the Korean banking industry as underpinned by strong domestic funding, counterbalanced by some reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding. We also view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate, and the banking regulations comparable to international standards although we regard the track record as mixed.

We regard NH Bank's business position as "strong" overall. NH Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Korean domestic market in terms of asset size, accounting for about 9% of total deposits. NH Bank has a strong market position with good brand recognition, particularly in rural areas in Korea. The bank succeeded the second-largest branch network in Korea's banking industry; and it may now have the largest if we include representative offices and the networks of member co-ops. As the bank will maintain its policy role, we do not see any significant risks in its new management team.

We view NH Bank's capital and earnings as "moderate". We expect NH Bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification and concentration adjustments to stay at a moderate level at its inception and remain between 5%-7% in the coming 12 to 24 months. We also believe earnings capacity is moderate and unlikely to build up significant buffers. NH Bank's profitability will remain weak compared to Korean commercial banks. This is partially due to the relatively low profit margins of its policy lending business. Another important role of NH Bank, that of providing financial infrastructure in rural areas, raises costs, which leads to lower profitability. Profits--in the forms of dividends and name-usage fees--from the bank will be channeled into supporting the education of co-ops and farmers, administrative infrastructure, and marketing of agricultural products and livestock, which provide a full supply chain of services to farmers rather than generate profit.

Our risk position assessment for NH Bank is "moderate." NH Bank's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio will remain relatively high compared to its peers in Korea, given NACF's legacy loan portfolio. In our view, NACF's underwriting standards were weak compared to other peers. For example, NACF had relatively high exposures in real-estate project financing loans and its asset quality was weak compared to its peers. In addition, as NH Bank continues to perform a very important policy role, the bank is exposed to business risks from agricultural business in the NACF group, in our view.

The bank's funding is "above average" and liquidity position is "adequate," in our opinion. The bank's good local-currency funding and liquidity reflects the company's strong retail deposit base, which stems from its large household customer base and geographically diverse branch network. The bank will likely maintain its ratio of local-currency loans to deposits--excluding policy loans funded by borrowings from the government and including certificates of deposit--at relatively lower levels than its commercial bank peers. Its proportion of low-cost deposits to total deposits is relatively high. The bank's lower dependency on foreign currency funding is another positive factor on its funding base assessment. We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate," backed by a sizeable amount of government bonds, cash, and central bank balances.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on NH Bank reflects our expectation that the likelihood of government support is unlikely to change in the short to medium term and that NH Bank will maintain its good market and local-currency liquidity positions.

The ratings on NH Bank could come under downward pressure if NH Bank's SACP deteriorates as the bank's asset quality weakens beyond our assumptions or its capitalization significantly weakens, such as its RAC ratio falling below 5%. In addition, the ratings could also come under pressure if NH Bank's link with the government or its policy role weakens and the government's influence on the bank's strategy or operations wanes, as the bank's business becomes more commercialized. We may also downgrade the bank if we lower the sovereign ratings on Korea.

Upside potential for the ratings on NH Bank is limited given that the ratings are level with the foreign currency sovereign rating on Korea and because we have already factored in a strong level of government support into the ratings. However, an improvement in the bank's SACP could mitigate the negative effects of any change in our assessment of the likelihood of government support. NH Bank's SACP could improve if the bank's capitalization improves such that its RAC ratio is more than 7% and it maintains its profitability and asset quality.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010