July 13 -
Overview
-- In our view, capital injections in 2011 and expected in 2012-2013
along with internal capital generation capacities will be sufficient to
support Uzbek Uzpromstroybank's asset growth.
-- We are therefore revising our capital and earnings assessment on
Uzpromstroybank to moderate from weak.
-- We are affirming our 'B+/B' ratings on the bank.
-- The stable outlook balances high economic and industry risks for banks
operating in Uzbekistan against our expectation of continued state ownership
and ongoing government support. We believe that the bank's financial and
business profiles will remain stable in the next 12-24 months.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Uzbekistan-based
Uzpromstroybank. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
In 2011, Uzpromstroybank's share capital was increased by 20%. Uzbekistan's
government, which is the main stakeholder, intends to further increase
Uzpromstroybank's Tier 1 capital base by Uzbek sum (UZS) 152 billion (almost
twice the current level) over 2012-2013. This is in addition to the capital
that the bank can generate internally through retained earnings.
In our view, retained earnings and the capital increase together will be
sufficient to absorb the bank's planned annual 30% asset growth for the same
period, and is likely to improve the bank's capital ratios. We have therefore
revised our assessment of Uzpromstroybank's capital and earnings to "moderate"
from "weak", as our criteria define these terms. We now forecast that the
bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments for
diversification, will be between 6%-7% over the next 12-24 months. However,
this positive revision of the bank's capital and earnings assessment is
neutral for the rating of a bank with a 'b+' anchor.
With assets of UZS3.5 trillion (about $1.8 billion) on June 1, 2012 and about
13% of the Uzbek banking system's loans, Uzpromstroybank is the third-largest
bank in Uzbekistan. A significant part of Uzpromstroybank's activities are
related to its public policy role in allocating centralized resources to
strategic sectors of the economy such as oil and gas, energy, and chemicals,
thereby contributing to the development of local industry.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Uzpromstroybank on its 'b+' anchor, its
"adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
those terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b+'. Although we do not rate
the Republic of Uzbekistan, the ratings on Uzpromstroybank are constrained by
our assessment of the sovereign's creditworthiness.
We consider Uzpromstroybank to be a bank of "high" systemic importance and
also a government-related entity (GRE) with a "high" likelihood of government
support, reflecting its "important" role for and "very strong" link with the
sovereign. However, given our assessment of the sovereign's creditworthiness,
which is based on publicly available information, we include no notches of
uplift in the ratings. Our view of the likelihood of government support is
based on:
-- Uzpromstroybank's position as one of the largest Uzbek banks involved
in developing key domestic industries. We understand that if the bank were to
default or suffer credit stress, the subsequent disruption would have a
significant negative impact on the domestic economy.
-- Uzpromstroybank's government ownership: the Ministry of Finance and
the Uzbek Fund for Reconstruction and Development jointly own 51% and an
additional 15% is owned by large GREs.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances high economic and industry risks for banks
operating in Uzbekistan against our expectation of continued state ownership
and ongoing government support. We think that Uzpromstroybank's financial and
business profiles will remain stable, at least for the next 12-24 months.
We consider the creditworthiness of Uzbek banks, including Uzpromstroybank, to
be closely linked to that of the sovereign. We currently consider the
sovereign's creditworthiness to be a rating constraint. Therefore, we are
unlikely to raise the ratings on Uzpromstroybank before we considered that the
sovereign's creditworthiness had improved. Such a scenario would indicate more
supportive operating conditions for banks. In our view, the likelihood of an
upgrade triggered by improvements in some bank-specific factors appears
limited over the next two years.
We might lower the ratings on Uzpromstroybank if operating conditions
deteriorated for the banking sector, notably if the sovereign's credit quality
worsened. A deterioration of the bank's asset quality represents the main risk
for the bank's financial profile. It could stem from weakening underwriting
standards, uncontrolled credit expansion, or the government's inability to
continue supporting key economic and industrial sectors. Although such risks
appear remote at present, they could potentially put pressure on the ratings.
We could also consider lowering the ratings if Uzpromstroybank's
capitalization deteriorated to the point where its RAC ratio fell below 3.0%.
