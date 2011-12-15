Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured and Short-term ratings at 'AAA'/ 'F1+'.

EBRD's intrinsic strengths are the main drivers of the rating. Capitalisation is strong, as illustrated by an equity to asset ratio of 29.9% at June 2011 (2010: 31.1%) and a capital adequacy ratio equivalent to an estimated 27% under Basel 2 (2010: 26%). The bank has moderate leverage both in absolute terms and compared to European peers, at 215.5% at June 2011 (2010: 204.3%).

The bank's risk management framework is conservative. Outstanding operations (loans, equity stakes and guarantees) cannot exceed the sum of subscribed capital, reserves and surplus, which is classic among multilateral development banks (MDBs). The bank also abides by strict liquidity thresholds, resulting in excellent liquidity: at June 2011, total treasury assets accounted for 38.6% of total assets, covering short-term liabilities more than twice. The bank invests cautiously, mostly resorting to short-term, highly-rated instruments. Market risks are kept to a minimum.

Shareholder support represents an additional layer of protection. The 63 shareholders provide support through callable capital, accounting for 77.6% of the shares at June 2011, which the bank can draw on to honour its liabilities. Given their high overall credit quality (at November 2011, 75.9% of them were rated at least 'AA-') and the EUR9bn callable capital increase they endorsed in 2010, Fitch believes they would be both able and willing to support the bank. Their diversification enables the bank to withstand the downgrade of large member countries.

Exposure to eurozone countries is limited, with 2.1% of operations located in Estonia, Slovenia and Slovakia: potential spill-over effects from the eurozone crisis are likely to be limited. The main risks faced by EBRD are credit and equity risk, as it mostly finances private counterparts in central and eastern Europe and central Asia. The credit quality of the loan portfolio has stabilised since 2010 after two years of deterioration; NPLs accounted for 2.8% of gross loans at June-2011. Equity stakes have also significantly suffered, as illustrated by depressed fair values.

Net income is more volatile than other MDBs. It was affected by downward fair value adjustments on equity stakes and rising loan loss provisions in 2008 and 2009. The bank posted a net gain in 2010 but profitability will remain volatile due to fair value accounting of equity stakes.

Like most other MDBs, the EBRD led a countercyclical effort following the financial crisis. It increased total outstanding operations by 16.9% and 19.1% in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Approvals should remain high in the coming years, resulting in a slight erosion of capitalisation and rising leverage, which Fitch expects to remain within the bank's internal prudential guidelines.

Located in London, the EBRD is an MDB established in 1990 to facilitate the transition of countries in central and eastern Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States to open market economies, multi-party regimes and to promote the development of the private sector. Its financing takes the form of loans, equity investments and guarantees.