July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens'
(RATP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AAA' and
its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative.
RATP's ratings are aligned with those of the French Republic
('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'). In regards of its status of as an Etablissement Public
Industriel et Commercial (EPIC), Fitch considers that RATP benefits from a
statutory solvency guarantee from the state. In a context of market
liberalisation, the ratings also take into account the strategic importance of
RATP for the Greater Paris area.
A negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France's sovereign
rating, a request by the EU to state the absence of implicit state guarantee or
the issuer's liabilities other signs of a potential loss of the EPIC status or
change of its main characteristics.
Fitch considers RATP is a beneficiary of an implicit state guarantee, which
renders the state ultimately liable for its EPICs' debts. Fitch has therefore
adopted is public-sector entities rating methodology to rating RATP, applying a
top-down approach from the entity's public-sector sponsor. Moreover, due to its
status, RATP cannot be subject to liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings.
RATP has a monopoly for urban transport in Paris. The law has designated RATP as
owner and manager of the current infrastructure. In the medium term, a timetable
for opening up to competition has been set for the operating lines. Fitch does
not consider this a risk, given that almost all of the rated issues maturity are
less than the maturity dates of opening competition.
RATP is 100 % owned by the French state and carries out an essential public
mission for the Ile de France transport provider, STIF. The state directly
controls RATP in so far as RATP's chairman (M. Mongin) is appointed by
presidential decree for a mandate of five years (2009-2014). Moreover, almost
all of the board consists of representatives of state administrations.
About 90% of EPICs' revenues relies on STIF's decisions through a four-year
contract (2008-2012). EPIC's turnover reached EUR4,354m at end 2011 (up 3.6 %
compared 2010). As a combined effect of control of operating expenditure and
updating of contributions defined by the STIF contract (+2.6%), EPIC's net
income reached EUR295m at end 2011 (compared EUR185m at end-2010).
A new contract has been signed with STIF for 2012-2015. With a total investment
of EUR6.5bn over four years, the contract provides for 100% funding by STIF % of
the cost of rolling stock concerning the new projects and 50% of the cost of the
renewal of rolling stock. Fitch estimates that debt should stabilise at around
EUR5.2bn in 2015 compared to EUR5.3bn at end-2011.
RATP has a EUR2bn domestic CP programme without any backup line. This is
possible because RATP's EPIC status mean that it notably could gain access to
funding though Caisse de la Dette Publique if it faced a liquidity crisis. RATP
can also access state emergency financial support mechanisms such as emergency
loans or the purchase of RATP debt paper by the French treasury.
