(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
Overview
-- The regulator has approved the sale of Hang Seng General Insurance to
the QBE Insurance group.
-- Hang Seng General Insurance has been renamed QBE General Insurance
(Hong Kong) and we consider it a strategically important subsidiary of the QBE
group.
-- We are lowering our counterparty credit rating on QBE General
Insurance (Hong Kong) to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our views that QBE GI HK will remain as a
strategically important subsidiary QBE group.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its local
currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength
rating on QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. (QBE GI HK; formerly Hang
Seng General Insurance [Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.) to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we lowered the long-term Greater China scale rating
on the company to 'cnAA+/--' from 'cnAAA'. We also removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed on March
8, 2012.