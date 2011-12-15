(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings on Generali Deutschland Group's (GDG) three German non-core subsidiaries as follows:

Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG (Advocard; non-life insurer): Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', Outlook Negative

Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Dialog Leben; life insurer) IFS Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', Outlook Negative

Envivas Krankenversicherung AG's (Envivas; health insurer) IFS Rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', Outlook Negative

The downgrades follow Fitch's downgrade of the Italian-based parent company Assicurazioni Generali to 'AA-' /Outlook Negative (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Italian and Spanish Insurers" dated 13 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). The three subsidiaries' ratings are now at their stand-alone rating level and no longer benefit from an uplift from being part of the Assicurazioni Generali group.

Advocard is viewed by Fitch, under the agency's group rating methodology, as "very important" to GDG due to its position as the only legal expense insurer in the group as well as having strong ties to the group through the products it offers and its use of the main Generali distribution network. Dialog Leben and Envivas are considered by Fitch to be "important" to GDG. Their strategic category under Fitch's group rating methodology is limited due to their small absolute and relative size, reliance on sales channels outside the main Generali distribution network and the specialist nature of their businesses.

Key rating drivers for either an upgrade or a downgrade of Advocard, Dialog Leben and Envivas would be a rating change of the Generali group or if Fitch were to alter its view of the strategic importance of the rated insurers relative to the group.

Advocard is a legal expense insurer with 2010 gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR196.9m (2009: EUR192.4m) and total assets of EUR382.4m (2009: EUR406.5m). In 2010, the insurer reported a strong and stable combined ratio of 94%, unchanged from 2009 and a small decline in net income to EUR14.0m (2009: EUR16.5m). Dialog Leben is a life insurer that specialises in term and disability insurance and distributes its products exclusively via independent financial advisors. In 2010, the company reported GWP of EUR209.0m (2009: EUR198.8m) and total assets of EUR549.8m (2009: EUR518.9m). In the current low interest environment, the insurer benefits from its favourable business mix with strong technical and expense results. Envivas is a fast growing, but still relatively small health insurer with 2010 GWP of EUR54.9m (2009: EUR42.3m) and total assets of EUR59.3m (2009: EUR42.6m).

GDG operates under a multi-brand strategy with a variety of distribution channels to specifically target individual customer groups. In Fitch's view, the group is well positioned due to its focused strategy combined with its improved cost efficiency and underlying profitability, particularly in the non-life segment. The rated insurers benefit from reinsurance from the holding company, Generali Deutschland Holding AG, as well as IT and asset management services which are provided via service companies. There are control and profit and loss transfer agreements in place between Generali Deutschland Holding AG and each of the rated entities.