Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings on Generali Deutschland Group's (GDG)
three German non-core subsidiaries as follows:
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG (Advocard; non-life insurer): Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Dialog Leben; life insurer) IFS Rating
downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+', Outlook Negative
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG's (Envivas; health insurer) IFS Rating downgraded
to 'BBB+' from 'A-', Outlook Negative
The downgrades follow Fitch's downgrade of the Italian-based parent company
Assicurazioni Generali to 'AA-' /Outlook Negative (see "Fitch Takes Rating
Actions on Italian and Spanish Insurers" dated 13 December 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com). The three subsidiaries' ratings are now at their
stand-alone rating level and no longer benefit from an uplift from being part of
the Assicurazioni Generali group.
Advocard is viewed by Fitch, under the agency's group rating methodology, as
"very important" to GDG due to its position as the only legal expense insurer in
the group as well as having strong ties to the group through the products it
offers and its use of the main Generali distribution network. Dialog Leben and
Envivas are considered by Fitch to be "important" to GDG. Their strategic
category under Fitch's group rating methodology is limited due to their small
absolute and relative size, reliance on sales channels outside the main Generali
distribution network and the specialist nature of their businesses.
Key rating drivers for either an upgrade or a downgrade of Advocard, Dialog
Leben and Envivas would be a rating change of the Generali group or if Fitch
were to alter its view of the strategic importance of the rated insurers
relative to the group.
Advocard is a legal expense insurer with 2010 gross written premiums (GWP) of
EUR196.9m (2009: EUR192.4m) and total assets of EUR382.4m (2009: EUR406.5m). In
2010, the insurer reported a strong and stable combined ratio of 94%, unchanged
from 2009 and a small decline in net income to EUR14.0m (2009: EUR16.5m). Dialog
Leben is a life insurer that specialises in term and disability insurance and
distributes its products exclusively via independent financial advisors. In
2010, the company reported GWP of EUR209.0m (2009: EUR198.8m) and total assets
of EUR549.8m (2009: EUR518.9m). In the current low interest environment, the
insurer benefits from its favourable business mix with strong technical and
expense results. Envivas is a fast growing, but still relatively small health
insurer with 2010 GWP of EUR54.9m (2009: EUR42.3m) and total assets of EUR59.3m
(2009: EUR42.6m).
GDG operates under a multi-brand strategy with a variety of distribution
channels to specifically target individual customer groups. In Fitch's view, the
group is well positioned due to its focused strategy combined with its improved
cost efficiency and underlying profitability, particularly in the non-life
segment. The rated insurers benefit from reinsurance from the holding company,
Generali Deutschland Holding AG, as well as IT and asset management services which are
provided via service companies. There are control and profit and loss
transfer agreements in place between Generali Deutschland Holding AG and each of
the rated entities.