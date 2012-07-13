July 13 - Dentsu's GBP3.2bn acquisition of Aegis creates a viable
fifth global advertising holding company, and emphasises the importance of
digital expertise to the sector, Fitch Ratings says. But we expect bolt-on
acquisitions rather than large company takeovers of this type to remain
prevalent. Dentsu's move therefore does not signal an increase in major M&A risk
in the sector.
In bringing significant international exposure and strong digital capabilities
to Dentsu, whose revenue has mostly been generated in its domestic Japanese
market, the transaction should increase competitive pressure on Interpublic
Group (IPG), Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP. Thirty-five per cent of Aegis Media's
revenue is derived from digital or online businesses.
The need to grow in new markets and add digital capabilities will drive further
M&A activity in the sector. However, we would expect this to consist of smaller
(albeit sometimes substantial) deals such as WPP's GBP350m acquisition of a
majority stake in digital agency AKQA, announced last month, and Publicis's move
to take full control of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, completed early in July.
One reason is simply that, with Aegis off the table, there is one less large
target company. A large proportion of industry revenue is concentrated in the
global, diversified ad agencies, which have already engaged in large M&A to
become global operators. This has not precluded major takeovers, such as WPP's
2008 acquisition of TNS. But the emphasis has shifted towards bolt-on deals
that, because of the fragmented nature of the industry outside the top five or
six agencies, will always tend to be smaller.
In addition, both WPP and IPG, which we affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'BBB',
respectively, in March and April, have indicated that they can exercise
financial discipline, and that management has a regard for their credit
profiles. At WPP, for example, financial policies were reined in following the
TNS acquisition, with limits placed on future M&A, dividend growth and share
buybacks. We expect the AKQA deal to add 0.1x-0.2x to WPP's average net
debt/EBITDA metric, which is likely to remain within the company's target range
of 1.5x-2.0x. This change has no ratings impact, while the acquisition adds
further depth to WPP's already good digital position. We expect IPG to manage
unadjusted gross leverage at a level below 2.5x, and are comfortable with
management's ability and willingness to maintain its rating.
Our Outlooks on both ratings are Stable.