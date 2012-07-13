July 13 - Dentsu's GBP3.2bn acquisition of Aegis creates a viable fifth global advertising holding company, and emphasises the importance of digital expertise to the sector, Fitch Ratings says. But we expect bolt-on acquisitions rather than large company takeovers of this type to remain prevalent. Dentsu's move therefore does not signal an increase in major M&A risk in the sector.

In bringing significant international exposure and strong digital capabilities to Dentsu, whose revenue has mostly been generated in its domestic Japanese market, the transaction should increase competitive pressure on Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP. Thirty-five per cent of Aegis Media's revenue is derived from digital or online businesses.

The need to grow in new markets and add digital capabilities will drive further M&A activity in the sector. However, we would expect this to consist of smaller (albeit sometimes substantial) deals such as WPP's GBP350m acquisition of a majority stake in digital agency AKQA, announced last month, and Publicis's move to take full control of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, completed early in July.

One reason is simply that, with Aegis off the table, there is one less large target company. A large proportion of industry revenue is concentrated in the global, diversified ad agencies, which have already engaged in large M&A to become global operators. This has not precluded major takeovers, such as WPP's 2008 acquisition of TNS. But the emphasis has shifted towards bolt-on deals that, because of the fragmented nature of the industry outside the top five or six agencies, will always tend to be smaller.

In addition, both WPP and IPG, which we affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'BBB', respectively, in March and April, have indicated that they can exercise financial discipline, and that management has a regard for their credit profiles. At WPP, for example, financial policies were reined in following the TNS acquisition, with limits placed on future M&A, dividend growth and share buybacks. We expect the AKQA deal to add 0.1x-0.2x to WPP's average net debt/EBITDA metric, which is likely to remain within the company's target range of 1.5x-2.0x. This change has no ratings impact, while the acquisition adds further depth to WPP's already good digital position. We expect IPG to manage unadjusted gross leverage at a level below 2.5x, and are comfortable with management's ability and willingness to maintain its rating.

Our Outlooks on both ratings are Stable.