(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s (ABN,
'A+'/Stable/'F1+') outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The
outstanding covered bonds total EUR21.9bn and are guaranteed by ABN AMRO Covered Bond Company
B.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established under Dutch Law.
The rating is based on ABN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 20.2%, the combination of which enables the
mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default
(PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the
over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds,
which is sufficient to pass 'AA+' stress scenarios, and provides for outstanding
recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. All else
equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided ABN AMRO's IDR is at
least 'BBB+'.
The asset percentage (AP) supporting the current 'AA+' rating on a PD basis and
'AAA' incorporating recoveries given default remains at 80.7%. The supporting AP
is driven by the amortisation test and incorporates the supplemental liquidity
reserve amount (SLRA) that equals 5% of cover assets and which falls outside the
amortisation test. This compares to the AP applied in the asset coverage test of
78.0% and the nominal AP of 68.1%. The supporting asset percentage will be
affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets versus covered
bonds, which will change over time, and cannot be assumed to remain constant.
At end-October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 332,774 loan parts made to
177,190 borrowers with an aggregate outstanding balance of EUR32.7bn. The
portfolio has a weighted-average (WA) original loan to foreclosure value of
90.9% and a WA current loan to market value of 75.5%. Of the cover pool, 70.8%
are interest-only mortgages, 83.5% are fixed-rate and the WA seasoning is 5.5
years. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA
frequency of foreclosure to be 15.2% with a WA loss severity of 46.44%. The
cover portfolio is reasonably well-diversified by region, with the highest
concentrations in Zuid-Holland (21.6%), Noord-Holland (20.4%) and Noord-Brabant
(15.5%); the remainder is spread across the Netherlands. Given the dynamic
nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool
may change over time.
The WA life of the cover assets is 22 years, as compared to eight years for the
covered bonds. Fitch modelled the mismatches between the cover pool and the
covered bonds post a theoretical default of the issuer and assumed that cover
pool assets could be sold at a stressed price in order to pay the covered bonds
in a timely fashion. Interest received from the cover assets are swapped into
floating-rate interest through a total return swap agreement entered into with
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The CBC has also entered into covered bond swap agreements to
hedge interest rate and currency risk.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding
covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account
in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.