(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s (ABN, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total EUR21.9bn and are guaranteed by ABN AMRO Covered Bond Company B.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established under Dutch Law.

The rating is based on ABN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 20.2%, the combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, which is sufficient to pass 'AA+' stress scenarios, and provides for outstanding recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. All else equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided ABN AMRO's IDR is at least 'BBB+'.

The asset percentage (AP) supporting the current 'AA+' rating on a PD basis and 'AAA' incorporating recoveries given default remains at 80.7%. The supporting AP is driven by the amortisation test and incorporates the supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA) that equals 5% of cover assets and which falls outside the amortisation test. This compares to the AP applied in the asset coverage test of 78.0% and the nominal AP of 68.1%. The supporting asset percentage will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets versus covered bonds, which will change over time, and cannot be assumed to remain constant.

At end-October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 332,774 loan parts made to 177,190 borrowers with an aggregate outstanding balance of EUR32.7bn. The portfolio has a weighted-average (WA) original loan to foreclosure value of 90.9% and a WA current loan to market value of 75.5%. Of the cover pool, 70.8% are interest-only mortgages, 83.5% are fixed-rate and the WA seasoning is 5.5 years. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure to be 15.2% with a WA loss severity of 46.44%. The cover portfolio is reasonably well-diversified by region, with the highest concentrations in Zuid-Holland (21.6%), Noord-Holland (20.4%) and Noord-Brabant (15.5%); the remainder is spread across the Netherlands. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time.

The WA life of the cover assets is 22 years, as compared to eight years for the covered bonds. Fitch modelled the mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bonds post a theoretical default of the issuer and assumed that cover pool assets could be sold at a stressed price in order to pay the covered bonds in a timely fashion. Interest received from the cover assets are swapped into floating-rate interest through a total return swap agreement entered into with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The CBC has also entered into covered bond swap agreements to hedge interest rate and currency risk.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.