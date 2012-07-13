(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
Summary analysis -- PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. ------------- 13-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jul-2012 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based industrial real estate developer PT Kawasan
Industri Jababeka Tbk. (KIJA) reflects the company's volatile cash flows,
large capital expenditure for greenfield infrastructure projects, and high
project concentration risk. KIJA's record of developing and managing a large
industrial estate in Cikarang, its large low-cost land bank, and increasing
recurring income temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's business
risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".
KIJA's cash flows are volatile because land sales are sensitive to economic
cycles and depend on foreign direct investments. The company's single project
risk and keen competition from other industrial estates in Cikarang exacerbate
the volatility. More than 50% of KIJA's revenues will continue to come from
land sales at its Kota Jababeka industrial estate in Cikarang near Jakarta for
the next three to five years. The company's large low-cost land bank should
underpin its good profitability and sustain its development pipeline for the
next five years.