Dec 15 - It's no secret that economies and industries around the world have grown increasingly interdependent in the past few decades. Swings in currency-exchange rates can have a profound effect on companies that depend heavily on exports; large banks and other financial institutions are often exposed to the same risks as their overseas peers; and a recession in one region can often lead to an economic slump in another.

A report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published yesterday laid out three possibilities for the sovereign debt crisis gripping Europe and its potential effects closer to home: Europe's political leaders take the necessary steps to avert a continuing crisis; the eurozone economy slips into a mild slump that remains confined to the area; or the Continent plunges into a deep and protracted recession that has downstream effects on the U.S. economy.

In any case, the chance of contagion may be somewhat of a concern for U.S. corporate borrowers up and down the ratings ladder, Standard & Poor's said in the report, titled "U.S. Corporate Borrowers Keep One Eye On Europe As They Brace Themselves For An Uncertain 2012." And because financial markets in one region sometimes shake in the wake of turbulence in another part of the world, speculative-grade borrowers with looming refinancing needs--or that rely on favorable credit conditions for their short-term survival--are keenly attuned to this.

That said, Standard & Poor's believes that U.S. nonfinancial corporate borrowers in many industries and sectors are better-positioned for an economic slump or lending freeze than they were heading into the financial crisis that struck in 2008. Large investment-grade borrowers are sitting on unprecedented piles of cash and have streamlined their operations to trim costs and maximize profit margins. Meanwhile, many of their lower-rated competitors have jumped at the chance to push out debt maturities while credit conditions are favorable.

"Corporate borrowers that successfully navigated the recent recession and financial market turbulence have some reason for cautious optimism--particularly those that have pushed out their debt maturities," said Standard & Poor's Managing Director John Bilardello. "But it's not all good news."

The recovery in the U.S. remains fragile, with Standard & Poor's economists seeing a 35% chance that the country will slip back into recession. Standard & Poor's forecasts U.S. GDP growth of just 1.7% in 2012.

Clearly, the economic fate of their home country still reigns as the main credit factor for U.S. corporate borrowers--and the world's biggest economy is certainly capable of falling back into recession without a push from Europe. The recent slowdown of the improvement in aggregate credit quality that prevailed early in 2011 is one indication of this.

As it stands, Standard & Poor's expects a balance of ratings changes in 2012.