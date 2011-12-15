(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four French RMBS transactions originated by Electricite
de France (EDF; 'A+'/'F1'), Gaz de France (GDF) and their subsidiaries. The rating
actions are as follows:
Electra 1:
Class A4 (ISIN FR0000504227): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Loggias 2001-1:
Class A (ISIN FR0000488462): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Class B (ISIN FR0000488470): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
Loggias 2003-1:
Class A (ISIN FR0010029231): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Class B (ISIN FR0010029256): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
FCC Minotaure Compartment 2004-1:
Class A (ISIN FR0010302687): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Class B (ISIN FR0010302794): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
Class C (ISIN FR0010302802): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
The affirmations reflect the sufficient credit support available to the notes,
as well as the sound performance of the underlying pools. In each transaction,
the level of cumulative defaults to date has been considerably lower than the
originally assumed levels.
The methodology applied to these four transactions differs to that of a typical
RMBS transaction. For all transactions, the issuers (Fonds Commun de Creances)
purchased the underlying pool at a discount price, and diverted excess principal
to interest payments. This was necessary so that the yield on the subsidised
loans is sufficient to cover the interest due on the notes. The majority of the
loans do not benefit from collateral acting as security but loan instalments are
deducted from the salaries of employees. Defaults are recorded in case of death,
temporary or permanent disability of a borrower, and when over-indebtedness,
bereavement and/or change in family status can cause an early termination.
Compared with the other three transactions, Electra has shown higher cumulative
defaults throughout its life, presently standing at 1.4% of its initial
collateral balance, although it does benefit from a higher discount, and
therefore the level of excess spread is still sufficient to absorb the period
losses.
Loggias 2001-1 has paid pro-rata since inception and therefore the credit
enhancement of both classes is constant at 4.7% and 1.4% for the class A and B,
respectively. The overall performance of the pool is further stabilising toward
recent period due to deleveraging.
On the last interest payment date (IPD) Loggias 2003-1 recorded a negative
solvency margin due to an unusual high amount of period gross defaults that has
subsequently triggered the accelerated note amortisation. This will mean the
transaction will start paying down the note holders on a monthly and sequential
basis, and the transaction will now trap any net excess spread, which will be
used to further pay down the notes. This will likely cause faster amortisation
of the class A notes and a consequential increase in credit enhancement for both
the class A and class B note and in Fitch's view is deemed to be beneficial for
the transaction.
FCC Minotaure 2004-1's performance is in line with initial expectations, with
cumulative gross defaults standing at 0.48% of initial pool balance. The credit
enhancement on the class A, B and C notes has increased to 8.3%, 3.5%, 3.3% from
7.1%, 2.2% and 2.0% respectively, due to the reserve fund capturing 20% of gross
excess spread each payment date.