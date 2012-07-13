(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect the improvement in BILT's profitability over the next 12 months to be slower than we anticipated due to a delay in expansion of pulp capacity.

-- We are revising the outlooks on the India-based paper producer and its subsidiary to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit ratings on BILT and BIGPH.

-- The negative outlooks reflect our expectation that BILT's stretched cash flow adequacy measures are likely to improve over the next 12-24 months.

Rating Action

On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit ratings on India-based paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd. (BILT) and the company's core subsidiary Ballarpur International Graphic Paper Holdings B.V. (BIGPH) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit ratings on the companies.

Rationale

We revised the outlook because we expect the improvement in BILT's profitability to be slower than we anticipated. This is because a delay in the company's pulp capacity expansion in Malaysia and India has deferred cost-saving benefits. High raw material costs, particularly for coal, coupled with the company's limited ability to pass on the higher costs to customers, will also continue to pressure margins. We expect BILT's debt--which increased over the years due to debt-funded capacity expansion--to remain high over next 12 months.

We consider BIGPH to be a core subsidiary of BILT and analyze the companies on a consolidated basis. We have therefore equalized the rating on BIGPH with the rating on BILT.

We expect a gradual improvement in BILT's profitability and cash flow once the new pulp capacity comes on-stream. The benefits of pulp capacity expansion--which we had expected to be completed by December 2011--in terms of cost saving, improved profitability, and higher cash flows will gradually accrue in the fiscal years ending June 30, 2013 and 2014. In our base case, we expect BILT's EBITDA margin to improve to about 18.5% in fiscal 2013 and to about 19.5% in fiscal 2014, from about 15.5% in the first nine months of fiscal 2012. The improved EBITDA margin will still be lower than the company's historical average of about 20%. The weakness in BILT's profitability in fiscal 2012 is partly due to the breakdown of a paper machine at the company's Malaysia operations for two months and the delay in capacity expansion, both of which we expect will not recur.

We expect BILT's revenue to stagnate over next two years because the company has no new paper capacity coming up. Moreover, we expect only a small increase in paper prices over the period due to oversupply--particularly in the uncoated paper segment--and price-based competition.

BILT's leverage and cash flow adequacy measures are stretched for the rating. For the nine months ended March 31, 2012, the company's leverage--ratio of debt to EBITDA--was more than 6.0x and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 10%. In the absence of any new capital expenditure, we expect BILT's debt to remain unchanged. We anticipate that the company will generate positive free cash flow in fiscals 2013 and 2014 due to improved profitability and low capital expenditure. We project the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be slightly more than 4.5x and the ratio of FFO to debt to be less than 12% over the next 12 months.

We assess BILT's business risk profile to be "fair" and its financial risk profile to be "aggressive". The rating on BILT reflects the company's debt funded growth strategy, exposure to volatility in pulp and paper prices, and intense competition. BILT's strong domestic market position in India and positive demand growth in India and Malaysia partly offset these weaknesses.

Liquidity

We assess BILT's liquidity as "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria. An important consideration in our liquidity assessment is sizable debt maturities that need refinancing over the next two years. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover its uses by about 0.7x in fiscal 2013 and by about 0.5x in fiscal 2014. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include our projection of FFO of about Indian rupee (INR) 4.5 billion in fiscal 2013 and about INR4.7 billion for fiscal 2014.

-- Sources of liquidity also include our expectation of a cash balance of INR1.3 billion at the start of fiscal 2013.

-- Key use of cash includes scheduled debt repayments of INR5.0 billion in fiscal 2013 and INR7.0 billion in fiscal 2014.

-- Other uses of liquidity include capital expenditure of about INR3.0 billion in fiscal 2013 and about INR2.0 billion in fiscal 2014. We expect annual dividend payouts of about INR380 million over the next two years.

In December 2011, BILT breached a debt-to-EBITDA ratio covenant at its Malaysian subsidiary. It has received waiver from the banks on the covenant until December 2012. We believe the covenant breach was due to the breakdown of the paper machine and the delay in pulp capacity expansion.

We expect the company to comply with all the covenants at its Indian and Malaysian operations. Some of the covenants--particularly the one relating to the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio--will be tightened for the next test period. We expect BILT to have a thin cushion on these covenants.

We expect BILT to refinance most of its sizable debt that matures in fiscals 2013 and 2014. The company has a satisfactory standing in the capital markets and long-term relationships with Indian banks. During the first nine months of fiscal 2012, BILT, through BIGPH, raised US$200 million in perpetual bonds, and used the proceeds to fund capital expenditure. We have assigned 50% equity content to the perpetual bonds.

As of June 30, 2012, BILT has working capital loans of about US$200 million (INR11 billion), which we expect the company to roll over every year.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that BILT's debt and cash flow adequacy measures are stretched for the rating. However, a gradual improvement in profitability could bring these metrics within the threshold for the rating.

We may lower the rating if BILT's financial performance continues to be weak or the company is unable to comply with its covenants. A downward rating trigger would be a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 4.5x on a sustained basis.

We may revise the outlook to stable if: (1) BILT's profitability improves, such that its EBITDA margin stabilizes at about 19%; and (2) the company maintains a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 4.0x on a sustainable basis.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--

Ballarpur International Graphic Paper Holdings B.V.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--