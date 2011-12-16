(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had withdrawn its BBB-/Negative/-- corporate credit rating and issue ratings on WA Network Holdings Pty Ltd.'s (WAN) A$250 million senior unsecured medium-term notes and WA Gas Networks Pty Ltd.'s (WAGN) A$450 million senior unsecured bank facility. The ratings have been withdrawn at the companies' requests, following the novation of A$450 million of WAGN's bank debt to ATCO Gas Australia LP and repayment of A$250 million of WAN's medium-term notes.

WAN is the natural-monopoly gas-distribution network owner and operator in the state of Western Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+) and is the financial guarantor of WAGN's debt obligations. In July 2011, WAGN and WAN were acquired by Canadian Utilities Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1), a member of the ATCO Ltd. (A/Stable/--) group of companies.