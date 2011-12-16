(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT ANZ Panin Bank's (ANZ Panin) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

ANZ Panin's rating reflects continuing strong commitment from its financially strong parent, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ, 'AA-'/Positive); ANZ is Australia's fourth-largest bank by assets. In Fitch's view, ANZ's commitment to ANZ Panin is reflected in its 99% ownership, capital support, name association and operational alignment in most key areas.

Any change in support from its parent, ANZ, would have an impact on ANZ Panin's ratings.

ANZ Panin's profitability has improved, with ROA increasing to 1.4% at end-Q311 (end-2010: 0.9%) due to higher fee-based income and lower operating expenses. Fitch believes that continued tight competition may pressure profitability.

The bank's NPL ratio decreased to 2.7% of gross loans in Q311 (end-2010: 3.3%). The lower NPL ratio is a result of improved asset quality in the corporate and credit card segments, amid more favourable economic conditions. Provision coverage remained high at 231% at end-Q311 (end-2010: 197%), higher than its peers of 160%. The relatively high loan concentration risk, from its strong corporate banking franchise, will be mitigated by its strong risk management and stringent credit policy in line with ANZ standards.

The bank's Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) increased to 12.8% and 13.7%, respectively, at end-Q311 compared to 11.2% and 12.3%, respectively, at end-2010. This was due to a capital injection of IDR900bn in Q211 from its shareholder. In the agency's view, the rapid loan growth will pressure ANZ Panin's capitalisation, though Fitch believes that the bank will be able to maintain its CAR ratio at a minimum of 13% in 2012, and over the medium-term, given ongoing support from ANZ (in terms of capital injection).

ANZ started investing in the bank in 1993 as an 85%:15% JV between ANZ and Bank Pan Indonesia ; ANZ Bank's ownership in ANZ Panin rose to 99% following the capital injection in Q211. The bank's name is currently in the process of change - to ANZ Indonesia - following the new share ownership structure.