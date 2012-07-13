(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Stena AB -------------------------------------- 13-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Ferries
Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#
Mult. CUSIP6: 858577
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--
13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based conglomerate Stena AB reflect what Standard and
Poor's Rating Services views as the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these
terms.
Stena's key business strengths include its diverse earnings and customer base
and relatively low risk in the real-estate division. Contracted revenues in
the drilling and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions are also supportive
rating factors. Together with stable cash flows from the group's real estate
operations, these contracted revenues provide higher predictable cash flows.
The real estate division benefits from low vacancies and a regulated rent
structure. Relative weakness includes the group's high exposure to industries
that we regard as having worse-than-average risk characteristics due to
significant volatility and high capital intensity.
Our view of Stena's financial risk profile as "aggressive" takes into account
the group's high leverage over the cycle owing to the capital intensive nature
of its businesses and its aggressive investment strategy. However, the group's
high financial leverage partly reflects the low-yield nature of its real
estate operations. Key strengths include high financial flexibility, supported
by its portfolio of operating and, especially, short and long-term financial
assets which can be disposed of within a relatively short period of time, if
necessary, and low dividend pressure.
The group's adjusted debt (excluding debt in consolidated variable-interest
entities) on March 31, 2012 was about Swedish krona (SEK) 56.6 billion (about
$8.5 billion).
S&P base-case operating scenario
For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario assumes that Stena's
adjusted EBITDA will improve to SEK7.7 billion-SEK7.9 billion from adjusted
SEK6.7 million in 2011 (which excludes profit from the sale of a drilling
rig). The improvement mainly reflects the contribution of the group's Icemax
drilling unit, which came into operation in the second quarter of 2012, and
LNG vessels acquired in 2011 that will now contribute through the full year.
It also reflects an improved cost structure in the ferry operations. However,
we expect the group's crude oil shipping operations and its Stena Line unit to
continue to suffer from lower freight and passenger volumes and the shipping
division to suffer from weak freight day rates. We expect the operating
performance of the real-estate portfolio to remain stable, with annual EBITDA
of about SEK1.4 billion.
We expect Stena's EBITDA margin in 2012 to remain at 24%-26%. As a result of
diversification, the group has demonstrated its ability to produce fairly
stable margins, which supports the ratings.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario now assumes adjusted FFO in
the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion which we anticipate will not cover
capital spending of SEK8 billion-SEK8.5 billion. At year-end 2011, FFO to debt
stood at just below 11%, and, due to negative free operating cash flow (FOCF),
we expect no improvement in the group's credit ratios during 2012. In
addition, we expect year-end 2012 adjusted debt of SEK59 billion-SEK60 billion.
We note that committed capital spending is now quickly declining and expect
the group's FOCF to turn positive from 2013. Given its high debt levels,
however, we think it will take a few years before material improvements are
visible. Moreover, there is a risk that Stena will continue to make
opportunistic investments or acquisitions. While management has previously
made balanced investments and met them with disposals, such opportunism
remains a key risk. A mitigating factor is Stena's low dividend payments.
Liquidity
We assess Stena's liquidity as adequate. The group has relatively well-spread
debt maturities. However there is some concentration in January 2013 when a
largely drawn $1 billion credit facility is due.
Our assessment of Stena's liquidity profile incorporates our expectation that
the group's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to
exceed its uses 1.3x or more over the next three years.
As of March 31, 2012, Stena had available liquidity resources of:
-- About SEK0.3 billion in estimated surplus cash, as we treat SEK1
billion out of SEK1.3 billion in reported unrestricted cash and short-term
deposits as tied to operations. The group also had SEK3 billion in reported
short-term investments and restricted cash.
-- SEK4.21 billion in reported long-term marketable securities, which
provides long term flexibility.
-- About SEK7.1 billion available under committed credit facilities, of
which SEK6.6 billion relates to a key undrawn credit facility which matures
2016. We also expect management to extend the $1 billion facility due 2013
shortly.
-- Forecast FFO in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion
As of March 31, 2012, liquidity uses included reported short-term debt of
about SEK3 billion and the undrawn amount under the committed credit facility.
Committed capital spending for 2012 is about SEK2.5 billion, of which we
understand more than 90% already has firm financing in place. Additional
investments are likely to be in real estate, renewal, and other business
areas. We expect total capital spending for 2012 of SEK8 billion-SEK8.5
billion.
Key covenants include a requirement to keep liquid resources of at least $50
million (SEK350 million) and net debt to capitalization below 65% (currently
below 50%).
Recovery analysis
Stena's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB' in line with the corporate credit
rating. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectations of average
(30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.
The recovery rating is underpinned by the group's significant asset valuation
and exposure to favorable jurisdictions. The recovery rating is constrained by
significant secured financing and bank debt, effective structural
subordination of the notes issued at parent company level, and weak
documentary protection. We believe that Stena will retain value as a going
concern in an event of bankruptcy as a result of the leading market positions
of the group's ferry lines and drilling businesses, its portfolio of property
assets, and the contract-based nature of its drilling and shipping divisions,
which provides short- to medium-term earnings predictability.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Stena's adjusted FFO to debt on a
consolidated level will stay within the 10%-15% range, which we consider
commensurate with the current rating. Our base case projects Stena's FFO to
debt at about 10% in 2012, because debt will likely rise further when delivery
of the group's Icemax drilling unit becomes visible in the accounts. In 2013,
we anticipate positive FOCF, thanks to a combination of moderate improvement
in cash flow and lower capital spending, which should lead to some improvement
in credit ratios, though with FFO to debt still in the 10%-15% range. We
factor into the rating continued revenue predictability due to the contractual
nature of the major businesses (primarily real estate, but also drilling and
LNG).
For the current credit ratios, Stena needs to maintain a meaningful proportion
of stable activities, especially its real estate operations, which typically
provide 15%-20% of EBITDA, as well as the LNG and drilling fleet. A material
dilution of the contribution from the group's real estate activities could
lead us to revise our financial targets for the 'BB' rating upward. This is
because we see the industry risk profile of Stena's stable real estate
operations as "strong investment grade".
The 10%-15% FFO to debt guidance for the consolidated group corresponds in our
view to measures above that for the restricted activities alone: ferries,
drilling, and shipping. For the unrestricted group (see 'Business
Description', below), ratios could decline much more, given the highly stable
cash flow from domestic residential real estate. We estimate FFO to debt for
the restricted and unrestricted group was 17%-18% and 5%-7%, respectively, in
2011.
We could lower the rating if consolidated adjusted FFO to debt dropped below
10% for several quarters, or failed show an improving profile from 2013
onward, when we assume the group's currently high debt will begin to decline.
The group would have no headroom if it were to launch a new wave of
substantial investments.
We could raise the rating to 'BB+' if FFO to debt were to improve to 15%-20%
and Stena were to demonstrate stronger FOCF potential and commitment to debt
reduction.