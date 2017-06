(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its STRONG residential mortgage loan servicer ranking on Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd. (MEB) at the request of MEB. At the same time, MEB was removed from Standard & Poor's global select servicer list.

-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009