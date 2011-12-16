BRIEF-Bonava wins land allocation competition in Uppsala
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 16 13 Ukrainian banks
* Moody's changes outlook on 13 Ukrainian banks to Negative from Stable
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent plunge in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.24 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)