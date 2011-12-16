(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlooks on the following three Philippine companies to positive from stable and affirmed the ratings:

Outlook revision/Ratings affirmed

Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. [PSALM.UL ] (PSALM)

To From

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--

Local currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--

National Power Corp. (Napocor)

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--

Local currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT)

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--

ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/-- axBBB+/--

We also affirmed all the issue ratings on the companies' outstanding rated debt.

We revised the outlooks after taking similar action earlier today on the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

"We consider the credit profiles of PSALM and Napocor to be weak and heavily dependent on the support of the Philippine government. Our outlook revision reflects our opinion that both utilities are almost certain to receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Philippine government in the event of financial distress," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allan Redimerio.

Our view is based on our assessment that PSALM and Napocor: (1) play a critical role in implementing government reforms in the power sector and providing missionary electrification--or basic services--in the country; and (2)benefit from an integral link with the government, which fully owns both utilities and has control over key budgetary and strategic decisions. The Philippine government also provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all debt obligations of PSALM and Napocor.

The foreign currency rating on PLDT continues to be constrained by the transfer and convertibility assessment for the Philippines of 'BB+.

"The rating on PLDT also reflects the country and macroeconomic risk of the Philippines and intense competition in the domestic cellular market with slowing subscriber growth," said Mr. Redimerio. "PLDT's strong position in the domestic market, diversified services and integrated network, and solid cash flow measures temper these weaknesses."

